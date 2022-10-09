Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade after loss to Giants

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Offense: C-minus

Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 16 passes at one point in the first half but things went south after that. He got too deep-ball happy after halftime and had two passes knocked down after guiding the Packers into range for a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon had success running the ball but were all-but ignored in the second half.

Defense: F

The Giants produced 24 points and 293 yards in 43 plays over the course of four consecutive drives that stretched over three quarters, taking 24 minutes, 54 seconds off the clock in the process. Green Bay’s run defense was shredded, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was made to look like an All-Pro and Rasul Douglas lost his cool in the process. Ugly.

Special teams: C-plus

Mason Crosby converted field goals from 46 and 48 yards despite distractions before each attempt. Amari Rodgers fumbled a punt but the Packers got it back. Keisean Nixon had a chance to jump on a loose ball after a Green Bay punt in the fourth quarter but couldn’t corral it before it slid out of bounds.

Coaching: D-minus

Matt LaFleur mismanaged the second half and showed signs of panic in his play-calling after the Giants came storming back. His choice of Joe Barry as defensive coordinator prior to last season continues to look suspect.

Overall: D

This was a chance to move to 4-1 and the Packers blew it. Through five games, none of their three facets are good enough to truly label this team a Super Bowl contender.