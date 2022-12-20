 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Rams

Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones looks to escape the tackle attempt by Tennessee's Joe Schobert in a 27-17 loss to the Titans Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Offense: B-minus

The Rams’ soft coverage made it difficult for the Packers to do much down the field, so they relied on quick passes and the running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Having a healthy tandem of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs paid dividends for Aaron Rodgers: According to ESPN Stats & Info, he was 7 of 7 for 91 yards when Doubs and Watson were on the field together. Two really bad turnovers — Rodgers overthrowing a wide-open Allen Lazard in the first quarter and Jones getting stripped in the fourth quarter — tainted an otherwise solid performance.

Defense: B

The Packers brought plenty of heat against Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, with Preston Smith recording two of their five sacks. Holding a team to 12 points and 156 net yards is no easy task in the NFL, but this was a Rams outfit that was depleted by injuries all over the place.

Special teams: A-minus

Keisean Nixon, who’s both explosive and fearless, has added a much-needed punch to the Packers’ return game. He had punt returns of 17 and 19 yards and a kickoff return of 52 yards against the Rams.

Coaching: B

Matt LaFleur chose to be a nice guy at the end of the game and had Rodgers kneel down three times after the Packers reached the Los Angeles 1. He may regret that decision if scoring margin, which is well down the list of playoff tiebreakers, comes into play three weeks from now.

Overall: B

The Packers have put together a two-game winning streak against opponents they absolutely should beat. Now comes the hard part: Can they win three more against much better competition?

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

