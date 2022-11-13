Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Offense: A-

Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot, and he finished with 138 yards and a score. None of this would have been possible without a solid performance from the offensive line.

Defense: C

The Packers continue to have trouble stopping the run and gave up 159 yards on the ground to Tony Pollard and Co. Rudy Ford was a pleasant surprise with two interceptions, both of which were followed by long returns. CeeDee Lamb gave Green Bay fits all day, but the pass defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-3 with the Cowboys on the edge of field-goal range in overtime.

Special teams: C-

We may have seen the last of Amari Rodgers as a returner after his fifth lost fumble of the season. The Packers also gave up a long kickoff return, and Mason Crosby wasn’t even close on a 54-yard field goal attempt.

Coaching: B+

Matt LaFleur was too passive with his approach to the end of regulation. But he deserves credit for a good offensive game plan and keeping this slumping team from mailing it in despite trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter.

Overall: B

The must-win description gets used too much in sports, but this one was about as close as it gets. We’ll find out if LaFleur’s team can build on this, and we won’t have to wait long with a Thursday game against Tennessee next up on the schedule.