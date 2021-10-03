Jim Polzin: Buddy system between Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb is working out for the Packers, after all

“At the end of the day, there are positives and negatives to everything. Having Randall Cobb in our building is a positive,” Gutekunst said at the time. “There’s no question about that. What he brings not only as a player but as a person to our locker room is a positive, specifically to our quarterback, which is a very important piece for what we’re trying to accomplish in 2021.”

That part I agreed with: Cobb was, at the very least, going to be a great leader and keep Rodgers happy. He wasn’t some ego maniac who was going to create issues because he wasn’t getting enough snaps or targets.

But Rodgers really seemed to be selling the idea that Cobb still could be a difference-maker on the field and, well, that part seemed far-fetched. And nothing in the first three games of the season backed up that belief: Cobb was targeted a total of five times, catching four passes for 58 yards.

And then came a series of I-told-you-so moments on Sunday, with Cobb working his old magic out of the slot. It started on Green Bay’s second series, when Rodgers hit Cobb for eight yards on third-and-6 and continued three plays later with a 12-yard connection on third-and-4.