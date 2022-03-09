Jim Polzin: Bringing back Aaron Rodgers makes sense and other thoughts from a busy day in Wisconsin sports

It was such a busy day in the Wisconsin sports world that University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was relaying breaking news to the Big Ten Network staff as he was wrapping up an interview Tuesday morning.

A lot happened and it all started at 10:24 a.m., when reports surfaced that Aaron Rodgers will remain as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback next season. Here are some thoughts from an eventful news cycle:

• Rodgers could have forced his way out of Green Bay. He also could have chosen to retire after 17 seasons with the franchise.

But the scenario that made the most sense — at least from the outside looking in — was to return to Titletown for the 2022 season. Could we be right back in this same position next offseason, playing the will-he-or-won’t-he-be-back game as Rodgers ponders riding off into the sunset? Possibly.

But if Rodgers was going to play, Green Bay was the place to do it. The Packers have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL and represented Rodgers’ best chance at getting back to a Super Bowl. Plus, the differences between Rodgers and the front office appear to have been sorted out and both parties deserve credit for that.

Rodgers loves working with Matt LaFleur, and that feeling is mutual. The team has won 39 games over three seasons and now needs to figure out how to get over the hump. But that’s much easier to do with Rodgers, a four-time MVP, at quarterback.

As for the Packers, there almost certainly will come a time when they find themselves in salary-cap hell after pushing charges into future years. But going all-in — again — makes the most sense while they still have one of the best players in the game leading their offense.

I wrote on Christmas Day after a win over Cleveland that it had become more and more obvious with each game that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should do everything in his power to make sure Rodgers is back under center in 2022. Gutekunst likely had come to the same conclusion by that point and went out and got it done.

The next step: Figuring out a long-term deal for wide receiver Davante Adams.

• I’m curious what kind of trade offer might have tempted Gutekunst to part ways with Rodgers.

The Denver Broncos were one of the potential landing spots for Rodgers, but they had a big move ready once that domino fell when they gave up a lot to land former UW quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

In return for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, Denver sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle.

Even though Rodgers is a more accomplished quarterback than Wilson, it’s doubtful Denver would have given up that much for a player who is five years older (Rodgers is 38, Wilson is 33) and has admitted that retirement is on his mind.

The Wilson package shows just how much teams value high-caliber quarterbacks and one option for Gutekunst was to stock up on draft picks and young players. But I’ll reiterate: Keeping Rodgers was the best option.

• The Jordan Love piece of this puzzle is important.

It would have been easier to move on from Rodgers if the Packers felt their first-round pick in 2020 was ready to be a starting quarterback on a playoff contender. But all indications are that Love has a long way to go to reach that point.

So now what? I’ve been asked in Open Jim mailbags what I thought the Packers could get in return for Love, and I didn’t think it’d be anything more than a third-day draft pick. Jim Nagy, a longtime NFL scout, tweeted Tuesday that he’s talked to people around the NFL who believe Green Bay could get a second-round pick in exchange for Love.

That seems highly unlikely to me and, if true, the Packers should jump at it. But if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

• I’ve been on the all-Big Ten men’s basketball voting panel for at least a decade and there have been some no-brainer decisions for player of the year during that stretch.

This wasn’t one of those seasons.

I voted for Badgers sophomore wing Johnny Davis, and he was a deserving winner. There’s no question about that.

But strong cases could be made for two other candidates: Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn and Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray. Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell may have been in consideration as well had the Buckeyes not struggled down the stretch.

It came down to this for me: The amount of signature performances Davis had in big games — dropping 37 points in a win at Purdue is the topper on that list — and how much he elevated the players around him compared to the other candidates.

Choosing Gard as the Big Ten Coach of the Year was an easier decision, but that award had some strong candidates as well. It just so happened that coaches such as Illinois’ Brad Underwood, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery and Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell were overshadowed by the guy whose team earned a share of the Big Ten title after being picked to finish 10th in a preseason media poll.

• What wasn’t challenging was to come up with an all-Big Ten first team this season. In fact, it was the most straight-forward process I can remember.

But apparently it wasn’t obvious for everyone. Davis wasn’t a unanimous pick on the Big Ten’s official media poll, while Cockburn and Liddell weren’t unanimous selections on The Associated Press first team.

Think about that: Someone whose job requires them to pay attention to Big Ten basketball doesn’t believe Davis is one of the best five players in the conference. Did Davis waving goodbye to fans after road wins against Indiana and Michigan State rub someone the wrong way? It’s really puzzling and the individual ballots aren’t made public, so the only way we’ll find out who didn’t think Davis was worthy of a first-team spot will be if they decide to reveal it themselves.

It’s equally head-scratching that Cockburn and Liddell got left off at least one ballot by an AP panelist.

Davis, Cockburn, Murray, Liddell and Purdue’s Jayden Ivey were locks, in my opinion. That meant players such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey were on the outside looking in, but that just speaks to how much high-end talent there was in the Big Ten this season.

• UW senior guard Brad Davison being named to the coaches’ second team was a nice sign of respect. And while there were people on my Twitter timeline who felt that Badgers junior forward Tyler Wahl got snubbed — he ended up as honorable mention by both the media and coaches — let me just say as a voter that it’s not easy to come up with a list of the top 15 players when there are 14 teams in the conference.

It’s inevitable that good players are going to get left off those first three teams, and Wahl was one of the casualties this time around.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.