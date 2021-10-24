Jim Polzin: Balanced passing attack an encouraging sign for a Packers offense 'close' to its full potential

“I feel like we’re close,” Rodgers said of the offense after going 27 of 35 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, good for a sparkling passer rating of 127.6. “We have to keep finding ways to get the ball to our guys in space, but when our defense is playing like they did today, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Rodgers isn’t wrong about the defense but he’s only telling part of the story. The Packers did only allow 10 points, keeping Washington out of the end zone on all four of its trips inside the red zone. But they also allowed 430 total yards to a team whose quarterback was Taylor Heinicke.

The counter to that is the Packers were missing four defensive players penciled into the starting lineup when the season began, all at crucial positions: cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, along with outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith.

Those absences — and the quality of the opposition to this point — makes it hard to evaluate whether or not this defense is actually good. All I know is I need more evidence before I can trust it.

This doesn’t require guesswork: Thursday will be a massive measuring stick because Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is even more elusive than Heinicke, with a stronger arm and way better weapons around him.