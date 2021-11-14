Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers too drained to revel in Packers' shutout victory over Seahawks

That trip heading to the locker room left Rodgers “a little misty” and he admitted it felt good to be back with his teammates after being quarantined from the time he tested positive on Nov. 3 until Saturday, when he was allowed back in the facility.

I wondered how the fans’ reaction to Rodgers would be on Sunday. My stroll through the tailgating scene in the parking lot included plenty of Rodgers jersey sightings, as usual, and there wasn’t any noticeable booing before or during the game.

Of course, it was awfully convenient that the defensive starters got introduced during pregame warmups. Rodgers had said during his interview with McAfee that the offense would get introduced.

Rodgers has spent more time this season being reflective following a strange offseason in which he considered retirement because he was so unhappy with the Green Bay front office. He had even more time to think while sitting at home the past week-plus.

“I just don’t take things for granted,” Rodgers said. “Any time you walk off the field as a winner, it’s special. The response is special. I think it all kind of hit me, seeing Preston. Preston’s a guy who checked on me every single day during my 10 days away from the squad. I just appreciate his friendship and appreciated the ovation from the crowd.”