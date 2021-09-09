Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have one last chance to be Super

GREEN BAY — It isn’t the first Super-Bowl-or-bust season around these parts, but this one feels different.

Even Aaron Rodgers admitted as much as the Green Bay Packers close in on their 2021 opener on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

“It definitely does,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”

Starting, of course, with Rodgers. He’s about to start his 17th season with the organization and all signs point toward it being his final one in Titletown. Offseason drama pitting Rodgers against the organization led to a restructuring of his contract, leaving just one year remaining on it after 2021. A trade next season seems like the inevitable conclusion to his time with the Packers.

Star receiver Davante Adams’ future is unknown as well. He’s about to enter the final year of his contract and said Wednesday there’s “no chance” an extension would be done before the start of the season.

Other key players — outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, tight end Robert Tonyan, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling — have unresolved contract situations as well.