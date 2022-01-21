Jim Polzin: 5 things that could prevent the Packers from delivering another Super Bowl trophy to Titletown

LaFleur is 39-10 in the regular season, producing 13-win seasons in each of his first three seasons as a coach. Both of his first two seasons ended with a defeat in the NFC Championship Game and the expectations skyrocketed after his rookie campaign when the Packers advanced that far, which was an icing-on-the-cake situation for a franchise in transition, before a 37-20 drubbing at San Francisco.

The Packers were the No. 1 seed last season and dropped a 31-26 decision to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they come up short as the top seed two years in a row, that’s a lot of ammunition for anyone who believes LaFleur is a great regular-season coach who can’t get it done when it matters most.

LaFleur has a lot on his plate during games. As the one who calls plays on offense, he’ll need to do a good job of staying dedicated to the run game and making sure the Packers don’t become too pass-heavy against the 49ers and others. He’s been his own worst critic at times in postgame news conferences when it comes to achieving that desired balance.