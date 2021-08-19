Jets' rookie QB Zach Wilson enjoys 'fanboy' moment with Packers' Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers offered some tips to Wilson and first-time Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur — the younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur — about running the two-minute offense, something the Packers quarterback has done himself over the last several years of his career.

"The biggest thing I picked up ... just how calm and collected he is," Wilson said. "He's kind of just out there, almost like he's just messing around, playing backyard football. He's having a good time and he makes it work."

Wilson is the latest quarterback drafted by the Jets with the hope he can be the face of the franchise — and a consistent winner — for years to come.

The way Rodgers has delivered for the Packers.

"It would be obviously a dream come true to be where he's at in his career and everything he's accomplished," Wilson said. "I obviously have the opportunity to do that and so I'm just going to learn as much as I can from him and all the other great quarterbacks in the league and just take it a day at a time, the process of just making sure I keep learning and getting better."