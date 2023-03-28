While the two general managers engaged in the Aaron Rodgers trade talks were preaching patience and expressing confidence a deal will ultimately get done to send the four-time NFL MVP quarterback from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, there was one man at the annual NFL Meetings on Tuesday who was a bit more eager to finalize the much-discussed trade.

Jets owner Woody Johnson.

“Well, you know, I think we’re anxious. We’re anxious,” Johnson told a small group of Jets-covering reporters at the Arizona Biltmore luxury resort in Phoenix. “I guess, as we look forward, we’re optimistic. But we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating at this point.”

Hyperventilating, no. But since he, Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to Rodgers’ home in Malibu, California, on March 7, it’s been clear the surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer has been the Jets’ quarterbacking Plan A.

Asked about that meeting, Johnson said: “Have you met Aaron Rodgers? I hadn’t either, but he’s very impressive. Extremely smart. Authentic. He’s definitely his own person, that’s for sure.”

Rodgers reciprocated during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” a week after Johnson and the Jets brass visited him, saying it was his “intention” to play for the Jets.

And yet, no deal has been consummated, though Yahoo! Sports reported from the NFL Meetings the Jets have offered two second-round picks for Rodgers, and Gutekunst told Wisconsin-based reporters that getting the Jets’ No. 13 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft is not a “necessity” for a deal to happen.

Johnson said Tuesday that everybody at Jets headquarters was “pretty excited about having a player of that caliber” wanting to play for their team. But, Johnson added, there is no hard-and-fast deadline by which the deal must get done.

“We’re pretty confident that we can get something done that is going to help the Jets,” Johnson said.

Friends first

While Douglas and Gutekunst go back-and-forth on what the Jets should give the Packers for Rodgers, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Saleh made a pact nearly a month ago now: They were not going to get involved in this drama.

LaFleur and Saleh have been close friends since their days as assistant coaches and roommates at Central Michigan and have maintained that friendship throughout their NFL coaching careers after Saleh helped LaFleur get his foot in the pro football door with the Houston Texans in 2008.

“He called me early on in this thing and I was like, ‘Hey, man, I’m out of it. That’s between them.’ I think we both agreed,” LaFleur said during the NFC coaches breakfast Tuesday. “He’s certainly a guy that I’ve got a lot of love and respect for. We go back. I probably wouldn’t be sitting in this seat, quite frankly, if it weren’t for my relationship with Robert Saleh.”

So what have they talked about?

“Yeah,” LaFleur replied, “we’ve kept it just about life.”

Safety dance?

With veteran safety Adrian Amos, who did not miss a start during his four-year run in Green Bay, still on the free-agent market and perhaps not returning in 2023, LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry have already started thinking about a reconfigured secondary.

LaFleur said Tuesday versatile defensive back Rasul Douglas will not move to safety — at least, not right away — and that 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage will be back in the starting lineup at safety after temporary losing that spot late last season.

If Amos departs, the Packers have re-signed Rudy Ford and added ex-San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore on a one-year deal earlier this offseason. Amos has drawn interest from the Cincinnati Bengals and his hometown Baltimore Ravens.

LaFleur said Douglas’ best position is “outside corner,” adding: “He’s definitely a better player on the perimeter. When he kind of settled in there at the end of the year our performance got better.”

In turn, LaFleur said Savage is at his “best” at safety and that the nickelback job is first-team All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon’s to lose.

“We’re going to give Keisean every opportunity to lock down that nickel position,” LaFleur said. “That’s what we expect.”