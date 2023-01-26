Jets’ hiring of former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett only fuels Aaron Rodgers speculation

GREEN BAY — It was November 2020, and the Green Bay Packers were about to face the team (Jacksonville Jaguars) and coach (Doug Marrone) that had unceremoniously dumped — or scapegoated, more accurately — Nathaniel Hackett.

And so, Aaron Rodgers, in the midst of what would be the third of his four NFL MVP seasons, took the opportunity to embark on a lengthy soliloquy on just how much the then-Packers offensive coordinator meant to him, both personally and professionally.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said then. “I just knew ‘Hack’ and I were going to bond. He’s become such a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways. He’s incredible in front of the room. He brings a lot of great energy that’s really important to meetings that … maybe get long at times. (But it) never feels that way with him in front of the room.

“’Hack’ has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense. I love him. I hope he doesn’t go anywhere.”

Then, a pause.

“Unless I do.”

That season, of course, was when Rodgers responded to general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round of the draft and select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall by punishing the rest of the NFL with one of the greatest seasons in league history.

Rodgers then spent the offseason contemplating an exit strategy before ultimately returning to the Packers.

Fast forward two years, and the Packers and Rodgers find themselves doing another offseason will-he-or-won’t-he dance about the future. Each of the past two weeks, Rodgers has publicly ruminated on “The Pat McAfee Show” about the idea of possibly playing elsewhere in 2023, if he decides to play at all.

And what the New York Jets did on Thursday — hiring Hackett to be their offensive coordinator — will do nothing but stoke the wildfires of speculation that Rodgers is headed for the Big Apple to give the talent-laden Jets the star they need at the game’s most important position.

Yes, there were the same conspiracy theories a year ago, when the Denver Broncos, another team thought to be interested in Rodgers’ services, hired Hackett as their head coach. Rodgers wound up staying put, the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson instead, a new ownership group took over the franchise and Hackett was fired before season’s end.

On Thursday, 364 days after the Broncos hired Hackett, Jets coach Robert Saleh tabbed him to replace Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, after the team parted ways with him after a season in which the Jets didn’t score an offensive touchdown in their final three games and 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was a colossal disappointment at quarterback.

Saleh told reporters at the news conference announcing Hackett’s hiring that part of their interview included Hackett wanting to know Saleh’s vision at quarterback. And Saleh’s explanation didn’t exactly quell any thoughts that Rodgers might be the team’s top target at the position.

“The quarterback position, with all the different interviews, was the No. 1 concern — and rightfully so. And it was simple," said Saleh, who interviewed roughly 15 candidates before picking Hackett. “We're committed to finding a veteran — we didn't get into names. I doubt that he's studied those guys yet, which he's going to start next week.

“But we didn't get into specifics on names. But it was talked about that we do plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback if we can and we do want to continue working with Zach (Wilson)."

Although Hackett, a member of Matt LaFleur’s original staff in Green Bay, did not call the offensive plays in LaFleur’s offense, he was certainly a vital part of Rodgers’ success. In his three seasons in LaFleur’s offense with Hackett on staff, Rodgers completed 67.1% of his passes, throwing for 111 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and averaging 4,139 yards per year for a passer rating of 109.2.

Without Hackett in 2022, Rodgers had his worst statistical season in 15 years as the Packers’ starter, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games.

Whether there’s any correlation at all there is hard to say, but Hackett, who was a play-calling offensive coordinator in Jacksonville and Buffalo before joining the Packers staff, made it very clear before his departure for Denver a year ago that his time in Green Bay, with Rodgers and LaFleur, had been transformative.

“It’s been unbelievable to work with Matt, be at this organization. The experience I had at Jacksonville was a great learning experience. There was a lot of good. Unfortunately, there was some bad, and that’s why I’m here,” Hackett said at the time. “But I firmly believe everything happens for a reason.

“Working with Aaron has been awesome — the conversations, the connection, watching him play and the things that he does. All the different people that I’ve coached, players teach me as much as I feel like I teach them. I think that allows me to grow as a coach, because it’s about making those guys feel comfortable, those guys wanting to play for the team, for you, for whatever it is so they go out there and play at their highest level.”