Jets' defense loses starter, backup to season-ending injuries in practice with Packers

GREEN BAY — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.
Backup safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Both players were carted off the field during Thursday's joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets announced later in the day that Lawson had ruptured his Achilles tendon while Lewis had torn his patella tendon and sprained his medial collateral ligament.
The loss of Lawson will force the Jets to retool their defensive line under Saleh, who spent the past four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator.
While the news on Lawson is a tough blow to the Jets' defense, Saleh is no stranger to dealing with injuries and still being able to thrive. The 49ers ranked No. 5 in total yards allowed last season despite the losses of Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Richard Sherman and Ezekiel Ansah because of injuries.
Bryce Huff, an undrafted free agent last year out of Memphis, is the favorite to get an opportunity to replace Lawson as a primary pass rusher for the Jets.
Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after totaling 20 sacks over his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He was having an outstanding training camp, undoubtedly among the Jets' top performers this summer.
His injury occurred during the Jets' red-zone drills period while facing the Packers' offense. Lawson fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers immediately raced to the defensive end.
The music playing over the speakers at practice was turned down as concerned teammates gathered around Lawson. He hopped up after a few minutes and was taken from the field on a cart.
The 23-year-old Lewis was entering his second season with the Jets and was making the switch from cornerback, the position he has played most of his career, to safety. He was having a solid transition with a good camp, intercepting three passes in team drills during camp.
Lewis played at the Air Force Academy and was the first Air Force senior to apply for — and receive — deferred service time. He went undrafted last year, but signed with Arizona and spent last summer with the Cardinals before getting cut late in camp. The Jets claimed him the next day.
He was among the Jets' final cuts last year, but was signed to the practice squad, where he spent the season.
Lawson and Lewis weren't the only Jets to get injured Thursday. Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins hurt his knee and wide receiver Denzel Mims injured his hip.
The Jets said Rankin and Mims were both day to day with minor injuries.
This marked the second straight day that the Jets and Packers had joint practice sessions in advance of their exhibition game Saturday at Lambeau Field.
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in New York contributed to this report.
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2021 NFL Draft
ERIC STOKES — CB — GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: No. 29 overall
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 22 (March 1, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 194 pounds
Packers jersey number: 21
Notes: Stokes was a two-year starter, finishing his Bulldogs career with four interceptions while also registering as one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day.
College stats:
JOSH MYERS — OL — OHIO STATE
Round: 2
Pick: No. 62
Year: Junior
Age: 22 (July 16, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 71
Notes: Myers started 21 games in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. While he lined up at center in college, the Packers feel like Myers can play all three interior spots on the offensive line.
AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON
Round: 3
Pick: No. 85
Year: Senior
Age: 21 (Sept. 23, 1999)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 212 pounds
Packers jersey number: 8
Notes: The Packers moved up seven spots in the third round to snag Rodgers, who caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson — including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Rodgers has drawn comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, and he didn't shy away from it during his pro day. “I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” Rodgers said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real."
College stats:
ROYCE NEWMAN — OL — MISSISSIPPI
Round: 4
Pick: No. 142
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Aug. 17, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 70
Notes: The Packers see Newman as another versatile lineman who could help in multiple spots. A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Newman started all 10 games last season at right tackle. While he has long enough arms to stay at tackle, his length could be an advantage inside as well.
TEDARRELL SLATON — DL — FLORIDA
Round: 5
Pick: No. 173
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 330 pounds
Packers jersey number: 93
Notes: Slaton, who started his collegiate career on the offensive line, didn’t start for the Gators until his senior season, finishing last season with 1.5 sacks, 37 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.
College stats:
SHEMAR JEAN-CHARLES — CB — APPALACHIAN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: No. 178
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 184 pounds
Packers jersey number: 22
Notes: Jean-Charles, who lead the nation with 17 pass breakups last season, was the first player from a non-Power Five school that the Packers selected during this year's draft. While he only intercepted two passes in two seasons as a starter, his 27 breakups during that span stood out.
College stats:
COLE VAN LANEN — OL — WISCONSIN
Round: 6
Pick: No. 214
Year: Senior
Age: 23 (April 23, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Packers jersey number: 78
Notes: Van Lanen almost missed the draft-day call from his hometown team. Luckily he ignored his phone's warning of a potential spam risk and answered. The call was from the Green Bay Packers, informing the former Badgers lineman that he was being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. He played in 45 games at tackle for UW, including five starts last season when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.
ISAIAH MCDUFFIE — LB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 6
Pick: No. 220
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 21 (July 21, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227 pounds
Packers jersey number: 58
Notes: McDuffie, an inside linebacker, had 107 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss with one interception last season after missing a significant portion of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
College stats:
KYLIN HILL — RB — MISSISSIPPI STATE
Round: 7
Pick: No. 256
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 18, 1998)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 214 pounds
Packers jersey number: 32
Notes: Despite being Green Bay's final selection of the three-day draft, Hill could be a third option in the backfield for the Packers this season. He rushed for 734 yards as a sophomore in 2018 and 1,350 yards as a junior in 2019. Last season, Hill carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in the first three games before being suspended for a game by new coach Mike Leach and then opting out of the remainder of the season.
College stats: