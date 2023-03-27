If the New York Jets are getting impatient in their pursuit of the unnamed four-time NFL MVP and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer they plan on having as their starting quarterback, well, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas are doing a Grade-A job of hiding it.
Speaking at the annual NFL Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix Monday, both Saleh and Douglas insisted that the Jets aren’t in any rush to consummate a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — a player whom, it should be noted, Saleh and Douglas never referred to by name during any of their conversations with reporters — even with the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month away and nearly two weeks having passed since Rodgers declared his intention to play for the Jets during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month.
“I'm not hitting the panic button,” Saleh told reporters at the AFC coaches breakfast Monday morning. “I'm confident that things are going to work out. You guys know me. I'm a very positive person and optimistic, so I'm confident that things will go the way we're hoping. But at the same time, it's not going to eat at me.”
Speaking later in the day to a group of reporters who cover the Jets, Douglas said there have been “productive conversations” with the Packers.
“We’re not where we need to be yet, but I feel we’re in a good place,” Douglas said. “There’s no hard deadline. There’s not a ton of urgency from our standpoint. But (we’re) very optimistic.”
Douglas refused to divulge specifics on the compensation the two sides have discussed or how much the Packers are asking for in return for Rodgers, but Douglas intimated that he doesn’t want to give up the Jets’ first-round pick, which is No. 13 overall.
“Obviously, the 13th pick is a high pick in the round,” Douglas said. “You really have an opportunity to bring in a strong player.”
Douglas was also asked about the possibility of acquiring franchise-tagged Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has requested to be traded, but Douglas said it would be “disingenuous” to pursue Jackson because the Jets’ focus is on Rodgers.
“We’re staying on our path we’re on right now,” Douglas said. “We’re never going to operate in bad faith.”
Although Saleh didn’t refer to Rodgers specifically, he did not-so-subtly refer to new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s history with Rodgers when he said the Jets could wait until teams start reporting for training camp in late July to get a deal done.
Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019 through 2021, with Rodgers winning the 2020 and 2021 NFL MVP awards during that time, so there’s not all that much pressure to get Rodgers into the Jets’ facility for the offseason program, which kicks off April 17.
“If there's a great rapport with the coordinator, there's really no urgency,” Saleh said. “The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it's just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So, there's no hurry.”
For the Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst, meanwhile, there would seem to be some urgency in that they’d love to get draft-pick compensation for Rodgers that they could use next month to bolster the roster for anticipated starting quarterback Jordan Love, the team's 2020 first-round draft pick.
Assuming Rodgers returns to form in 2023 after a down statistical season last year, the Jets’ 2024 draft picks would presumably be later in each round because they’ll be better with one of the all-time greats under center than they were last year, when they went 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season.
But there were no indications a deal was imminent, even with Gutekunst, Douglas, Saleh and Packers coach Matt LaFleur all on the grounds of the same luxury resort together.
“It takes two to tango,” Saleh said. “So, it’s a process, and you respect the process. Whenever it gets done, it’ll get done.”
