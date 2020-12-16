Jerry Jones scoffs at idea of Mike McCarthy being one-and-done as Cowboys coach

FRISCO, Texas — Not only did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echo vice president Stephen Jones in doubling down on the team's commitment to Mike McCarthy as head coach, he was truly offended by the suggestion of possibly making a change after one year.
Never mind that the Cowboys are 4-9 in 2020 one year after firing Jason Garrett for going 8-8 and giving McCarthy more power than any coach since Bill Parcells to make them Super Bowl contenders again.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, preventing McCarthy from implementing his new schemes in the offseason, and the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott and several other key players to injuries.
Jerry Jones says McCarthys won't be one-and-done in Dallas.
"Not one time, not one time have I been in any discussion, had any dream, been sitting by myself, have I given a thought to anything but Mike McCarthy being our coach next year, and being our coach in the future," Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. "How in the hell something like that could get going with a conversation with Stephen or anybody else about whether McCarthy is going to be the coach or not is ridiculous.
"Now, just think about it: we just made the move to start down the road with our coach, and we all understand that continuity, really sticking with a plan and having a long-term plan to put your team together around a particular coach and his style, his ability to just put a winning team on the field."
Jones acknowledged the Cowboys didn't plan on struggling in McCarthy's first year.
But he pointed out that the greatest coaches in franchise history got off to bad starts, namely Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson and the aforementioned Parcells.
"Those starts were not something that had Super Bowl written all over them, but they evolved into being a part of some great teams," Jones said. "I've been known to stick with these guys with early troubled times. I don't understand how frankly ridiculous this conversation is in terms of actually having any meat on the bone. I've never even — I don't think I've ever dreamed the thought of Mike not being the coach."
McCarthy is also shocked that his job status is the subject of conversation 13 games into his tenure, especially with the team coming off its best performance of the season in a 30-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
But McCarthy said he is not worried about media speculation. His focus is on Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers when the Cowboys hope to win back-to-back games for the first time all season.
McCarthy is not surprised by the responses from Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones.
"I think both Jerry and Stephen are excellent communicators," McCarthy said. "We have an opportunity when we do get together, which we recently did, and we talk at length about mostly everything and anything. I really like the structure that's in place and the way it operates."
Stephen Jones' based his confidence in McCarthy being able to turn things around in Dallas on his previous history with the Green Bay Packers when he started 4-8 in 2006 before winning the last four games of the season to finish 8-8. The next season the Packers went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship game.
Jerry Jones said he likes how McCarthy has handled the pandemic, his interaction with the players, his football philosophy.
But Jerry Jones' patience and confidence are also founded on McCarthy's history and track record that includes a Super Bowl title in 2010, which were the main reasons the Cowboys hired him in the first place.
"He's done this. It's not his first rodeo. He's done it. I think that is important," Jerry Jones said. "Yes, I've gone with guys that haven't done it before relative to this level. But he's done it. He's got a great background."
Fave 5: Packers reporter Jason Wilde shares memorable stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal writers' favorite work from 2019. From Packers reporter Jason Wilde: When I started on the Packers beat for the State Journal in 1996 — the first of 13 consecutive seasons I covered them for the paper — I had three really great mentors in Green Bay: State Journal Packers beat writer Kent Youngblood, State Journal columnist Tom Oates, and Tom Mulhern, who was at the Appleton Post-Crescent at the time but would later spend more than two decades at the State Journal covering the Packers and University of Wisconsin football. Among the many lessons I learned from them at that young age of 24 was what an incredible responsibility we bore to chronicle the journey of each team we covered each season. Every journey was different, but covering it was no more or less important based on how the season went or how far the journey took that team. In ’96, it took the Packers to New Orleans and the Super Bowl XXXI title, the historic franchise’s first championship since the 1960s glory days.
Now in Year 4 of my second tour of duty covering the Packers for the State Journal thanks to sports editor Greg Sprout, the 2019 season has been — and continues to be, as the Packers ready themselves for an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12 — a fascinating journey. And it has nothing to do with the franchise celebrating its 100th birthday in August. (Although that was quite the accomplishment. And you should’ve seen the cake.)
From the team hiring Matt LaFleur as its new head coach, to the arrival of flamboyant and dominant pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (and his brother-from-another-mother fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith) in free agency, to 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers’ and the 40-year-old LaFleur’s work-in-progress offense and relationship, it’s all somehow gotten the Packers to a 13-3 record and into the postseason — something Super Bowl-winning head coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy couldn’t do in their first seasons.
For my five selections, I tried to pick stories that reflected key mileposts in the 2019 Packers’ journey.
Finally ‘living out our dream’ together, Za’Darius and Preston Smith eager to ‘make some things happen’ for Packers defense
With the team having cut ties with Nick Perry, and Clay Matthews expected to depart in unrestricted free agency, the Packers are counting on the Smiths to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks and deliver more sacks than their two former first-round picks managed together last year.
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
A the Packers kicked off the NFL’s 100th season with a 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the offense did just enough — and the defense carried the day.
Aaron Rodgers wanted a relationship ‘built on trust and communication’ — and that’s exactly what he and coach Matt LaFleur are building
Now, it’s up to Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur — and the rest of the offense — to keep it going against in Sunday night's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Having already clinched a playoff berth coming into the game, the Packers now have put themselves in prime position for a first-round playoff bye — and perhaps even the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed — with a win next Sunday at Detroit.
