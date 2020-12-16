Jerry Jones scoffs at idea of Mike McCarthy being one-and-done as Cowboys coach

FRISCO, Texas — Not only did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echo vice president Stephen Jones in doubling down on the team's commitment to Mike McCarthy as head coach, he was truly offended by the suggestion of possibly making a change after one year.

Never mind that the Cowboys are 4-9 in 2020 one year after firing Jason Garrett for going 8-8 and giving McCarthy more power than any coach since Bill Parcells to make them Super Bowl contenders again.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, preventing McCarthy from implementing his new schemes in the offseason, and the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott and several other key players to injuries.

Jerry Jones says McCarthys won't be one-and-done in Dallas.

"Not one time, not one time have I been in any discussion, had any dream, been sitting by myself, have I given a thought to anything but Mike McCarthy being our coach next year, and being our coach in the future," Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. "How in the hell something like that could get going with a conversation with Stephen or anybody else about whether McCarthy is going to be the coach or not is ridiculous.