Janesville native Rebecca Zaccard living out a dream as live event host for Packers and at Super Bowl

Bubba Franks, Ryan Longwell, Nick Barnett, Al Harris and most recently Jordy Nelson are just some of the former players that have stopped by the tailgate parties.

"I've been able to keep it professional on stage," Zaccard said, "but there's definitely a part of me that is giddy on the inside."

Zaccard also laughs at the winding road that led her to this stage.

"I moved to California to pursue acting," she said. "And now it has all led me back to Wisconsin and the Packers. And then when I get on the stage and am playing to Packers fans, there isn't even any acting involved at all, because I really am a huge fan."

Another Super Bowl

This week, Zaccard has been in Miami hosting events at the Super Bowl for the fifth straight season.

She originally saw that Event Host Live was looking for hosts. And though she had no experience hosting live events, between her bubbly personality and her football fandom, Zaccard believed she was perfect for the job.

She auditioned and got the gig.

"Then, I was getting ready to go on stage and it was like, 'OK, this is actually happening,'" Zaccard recalled.