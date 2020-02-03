Janesville native Rebecca Zaccard living out a dream as live event host for Packers and at Super Bowl

In the weeks leading up to her wedding in July 2018, Rebecca Zaccard's phone rang.
On the other end of the line was Rossi Morreale, the founder and CEO of Event Host Live, a company that aims to "develop, coach and supply the best hosts/emcee's for any and all types of live events." Morreale wanted to know what Zaccard had planned for the days following her nuptials.
A trip was in the works, the Janesville native explained.
"Well," Morreale responded, "Now you're headed to Green Bay ..."
The honeymoon could wait. Zaccard's dream gig beckoned.
Zaccard married Steve Gibson on July 21, 2018.
The following Saturday, the two were posing for photos again, this time at Lambeau Field.
A diehard fan of the Packers, Zaccard was hired to host an event as part of the Packers Experience, a celebration of 100 seasons.
"If it had just been that one-off event, that in itself would have been a dream come true," said Zaccard, a 2003 Craig High graduate. "But it's turned into so much more."
A year and a half later, the green and gold parties have not stopped.
Zaccard just wrapped up her second season as event host of pep rallies put on by Packers Everywhere, an official extension of the Packers that aims to connect Packers fans around the world.
The Packers Experience event went so well that Packers Everywhere decided to add Zaccard to its events.
Several times throughout a season, Packers Everywhere hosts a party the Saturday before a road game. The rallies typically include an appearance from team president and CEO Mark Murphy, chats with radio voice Wayne Larivee, game breakdowns with Packers.com writers and cameos from former Packers players.
Zaccard, as the emcee, brings energy to the stage, keeps attendees apprised of what's coming up next and leads contests that include prizes. More than anything, she is the Packers fan to lead all Packers fans.
The 2018 season featured parties in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Minneapolis. This season took Zaccard to Chicago, Dallas and back to L.A. The Packers also held a home pep rally before the Oct. 19 game against Oakland. And with the Packers back in the postseason, Zaccard hosted playoff pep rallies in Green Bay-before the victory over Seattle-and Palo Alto, California, the night before the loss in the NFC Championship game.
You have free articles remaining.
"The whole thing has just been incredible," Zaccard said. "At one event, I mentioned to Mark Murphy that my parents were attending. I didn't event point them out, but he went over, asked if they were my parents, introduced himself and had a conversation.
"Everyone in the Packers organization has been great."
Bubba Franks, Ryan Longwell, Nick Barnett, Al Harris and most recently Jordy Nelson are just some of the former players that have stopped by the tailgate parties.
"I've been able to keep it professional on stage," Zaccard said, "but there's definitely a part of me that is giddy on the inside."
Zaccard also laughs at the winding road that led her to this stage.
"I moved to California to pursue acting," she said. "And now it has all led me back to Wisconsin and the Packers. And then when I get on the stage and am playing to Packers fans, there isn't even any acting involved at all, because I really am a huge fan."
Another Super Bowl
This week, Zaccard has been in Miami hosting events at the Super Bowl for the fifth straight season.
She originally saw that Event Host Live was looking for hosts. And though she had no experience hosting live events, between her bubbly personality and her football fandom, Zaccard believed she was perfect for the job.
She auditioned and got the gig.
"Then, I was getting ready to go on stage and it was like, 'OK, this is actually happening,'" Zaccard recalled.
She did well enough in her first gig that she began working regularly with Event Host Live.
In February 2018, the Packers had executives at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, where Zaccard was again working as an event host. It was there the wheels were first set in motion for Zaccard to begin her dream gig with the Packers Everywhere tailgates.
Two years later, it is almost as if Zaccard's honeymoon has never ended.
Photos: Packers' 2019 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2019 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2019, from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
As the Green Bay Packers mark the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay where the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin …
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…
State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Houston Texans 28-26 in their preseason opener…
As quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out with back tightness, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 26-13, in a preseason matchup Th…
With the game being played on a field shortened before kick off out of concern for the safety of the players, Green Bay led Oakland 21-10 at h…
The Green Bay Packers closed out the preseason with a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers won a defensive battle over the Chicago Bears, 10-3, in the NFL regular-season opener on Thursday night at Soldier Field…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 21-16, on Sunday in a battle of NFC North Division foes at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Denver Broncos 27-16 on Sunday a…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-27, on Th…
The Green Bay Packers shut down a late comeback attempt by the Dallas Cowboys to escape AT&T Stadium with a 34-24 win on Sunday afternoon …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers went down to the wire to beat the Detroit Lio…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 42-24 win over the Oak…
Behind another strong performance from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers won a slugfest on Sunday night, beating the Kansas Cit…
The Green Bay Packers slipped to 7-2 on the season after falling on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-11, on Sunday afternoon at Dignit…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 on the season by holding off …
The Green Bay Packers had a rough night on the road Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 37-8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers rolled over the N.Y. Giants 31-13 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium …
The Green Bay Packers held off a late push by the Washington Redskins to pull out a 20-15 win Sunday at Lambeau Field to improve to 10-3 on th…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers held off a fourth quarter comeback attempt by…
The Green Bay Packers shut down the Minnesota Vikings in the second half en route to a 23-10 victory that clinched the NFC North division crow…
The Green Bay Packers came back from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions 23-20 on Mason Crosby's last-second field goal Sunday…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers held off the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 on Sunday…
The Green Bay Packers couldn't overcome a slow start on the road as the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 37-20 win in the NFC title game Sunday…