GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Monday and will miss the 2018 season, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Ryan's torn ACL and ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported it shortly after.
Ryan went down while trying to make a tackle during an 11-on-11 period late in practice on Monday, and left the field on a cart, Jason Wilde reported in this Wisconsin State Journal story.
Ryan screamed in agony and was pounding his hand into the turf as the medical staff tended to him. He appeared to put a little bit of weight on his right leg as he worked his way to the cart.