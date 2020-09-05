Jake Kumerow, Alex Light, Tim Williams headline Packers’ list of cuts; more moves likely

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has said repeatedly that in an unprecedented training camp where there were no preseason games and practices squads would be expanded to combat potential COVID-19 related roster issues, that the Green Bay Packers would be taking the approach of putting together the best 69-player roster — the 53-man roster, plus a 16-player practice squad — as they could.
On Saturday, the third-year general manager made 27 moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit, with an eye on being able to bring back a number of those he’d released once they clear waivers.
But for now, with more moves to come — like rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin, out 6-8 weeks following knee surgery, headed to injured reserve so he can return later in the season — and the possibility of outside additions from other teams’ cut lists, the Packers have an initial roster.
They got there by waiving the following 22 players:
• Wide receiver Jake Kumerow, the former UW-Whitewater standout who played in 16 games last season (including playoffs) and caught 13 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown;
• Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, who made the 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent from North Dakota State;
• Running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame last year who spent all of last season on the roster, albeit inactive nearly all year;
• Offensive tackle Alex Light, who was the team’s No. 3 tackle and backed up starters Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari last season;
• Outside linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick who was on the practice squad last year and appeared to be the No. 4 OLB behind Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary;
• Center Jake Hanson, the only one of this year’s nine draft picks to be outright released;
• Wide receiver Reggie Begelton, exported from Canada after posting huge numbers in the CFL last season;
• Tight end Evan Baylis, who spent some time on the 53-man roster but most of the last two years on the practice squad;
• Offensive tackle John Leglue, a late-season addition last year off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad;
• Defensive tackle Willington Previlon, an undrafted rookie from Rutgers who figures to return on the practice squad with depth issues on the defensive line;
• Wide receiver Malik Turner, who was added Aug. 12 after being cut by Seattle;
• Cornerback Stanford Samuels, an impressive undrafted rookie from Florida State who had a strong camp;
• Running back Damarea Crockett, who was on the Packers’ practice squad for most of last season;
• Fullback John Lovett, the former Princeton quarterback who seemed like a good, versatile fit for coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme;
• Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, a 31-game starter at UCLA who was high-school teammates with first-round pick Jordan Love;
• Outside linebacker Tipa Galea'i, an undrafted rookie free agent who was Love’s college teammate at Utah State;
• Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, who spent all of last season and all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list;
• Cornerback DaShaun Amos, a former CFL cornerback who hadn’t been in an NFL camp since 2017 with the New York Giants;
• Offensive lineman Cody Conway, who spent the last five weeks of last season on the Packers’ practice squad;
• Offensive lineman Zach Johnson, an undrafted rookie tackle from North Dakota State;
• Linebacker/defensive end Delontae Scott, an undrafted free agent from Southern Methodist who was working on the defensive line;
• Safety Henry Black, an undrafted rookie from Baylor;
Meanwhile, in injury-related moves, the Packers also:
• Placed inside linebacker Curtis Bolton, who spent training camp on the physically unable to perform this year after tearing his ACL in a preseason game last summer, on the in-season PUP list;
• Placed guard Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round pick from Indiana who suffered a torn ACL in his final college game and was on the non-football injury list throughout camp, on the reserve/NFI list;
• Placed running back Patrick Taylor, an undrafted rookie from Memphis who spent camp on the non-football injury list following March foot surgery, on the reserve/NFI list;
• Waived/injured defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, who was on his fourth team in four years after playing for the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins the past three years;
• Waived/injured cornerback Will Sunderland, an undrafted rookie from Troy who started his college career at Oklahoma;
By releasing Kumerow, Shepherd and Begelton, the Packers went with five wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, with Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor behind three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams. Taylor made the team after spending all of last season on the practice squad.
By releasing Light, who figures to return as a member of the practice squad, the Packers opted to keep Yosh Nijman, who started camp on the PUP list with an elbow injury but whose unusual size (6-foot-7, 314 pounds) makes him an intriguing prospect. Nijman spent most of last year on the practice squad but was on the 53-man roster for three games, although he was inactive for all three.
In addition, the Packers kept all of their draft picks on the roster except Stepaniak, who is likely to take essentially a medical redshirt year because of his knee injury.
At outside linebacker, the Packers kept rookie seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin and former undrafted free agent Randy Ramsey over Tim Williams, who seemingly had outside linebackers coach Mike Smith excited as the fourth guy on the depth chart.
Ramsey spent all of last season on the practice squad after flashing in camp last summer. Garvin, who left Miami (Fla.) early after recording 12.5 sacks in three seasons, just turned 21 on July 28 and made several splash plays in practice this summer.
The Packers had to keep Martin on the initial 53-man roster to make him eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve later this season. Martin was running with the starters on defense before suffering a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required surgery.
Cornerback Kabion Ento, who was sidelined late in camp with a foot injury and underwent surgery last week, also figures to be moved to injured reserve while recovering from surgery.
