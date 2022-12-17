Jaire Alexander’s quasi-prediction? ‘Seven’ Packers INTs against Baker Mayfield

GREEN BAY — Almost every Friday — basically, as long as his spirit moves him to do so — Jaire Alexander sits down on a low table inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room and holds forth on myriad topics. The stream-of-consciousness conversation with reporters can go just about anywhere, and often does.

With the Packers getting set to face the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football,” the team’s daily schedule was pushed back a day. But it was as much of an all-over-the-map session as usual.

He went from dismissing any lessons that could’ve been learned from the two deep balls he gave up in the Packers’ pre-bye win at Chicago on Dec. 4, to the challenges of playing in the cold, to the very real frustrations Alexander has felt throughout the season.

And, at one point, he offered a pseudo-prediction for what he and the Packers secondary plan on doing against new Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday night, almost one year to the day since Mayfield last played at Lambeau Field — and threw four interceptions for the Cleveland Browns in a 24-22 Packers win.

“I think with the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions,” Alexander said. “That’s how I feel.”

Asked if he really meant to say seven INTs, Alexander replied, “Yeah. It was like four (last year). Seven. Yeah, yeah.”

For the record, the Packers have only 10 interceptions through the first 13 games, and Alexander has four of them, including one against Chicago after giving up the two long completions.

Alexander didn’t play in that Christmas Day night game against Mayfield and the Browns last year; he was sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained in early October and didn’t return to action until playing only a handful of snaps in the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander also downplayed the significance of the game-winning touchdown drive Mayfield engineered for the Rams in their Dec. 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football,” which Mayfield delivered only two days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

“I think Baker did a good job managing that drive. They also had like a penalty on that drive which helped them out. Probably a couple of them,” said Alexander, who watched the game live. “That whole drive, I was like, predicting what they were going to run.”

“I think as a competitor, I think it’s natural for those emotions to show, especially when you care about the game and performing,” Alexander said. “But at this point in the season, I’ve done reflecting, had some time off, so you just learn not to get upset with these things. You’ve just got to keep going. That’s it.”

‘Misery loves company’

Rams head coach Sean McVay counts Packers coach Matt LaFleur among his best friends, and while neither McVay nor LaFleur is happy with their respective teams’ current spots in the standings — the Rams enter Monday night at 4-9, the Packers at 5-8 — McVay said the two have leaned on each other as they deal with the disappointment of their teams not playing up to expectations.

“He’s one of my closest friends, and sometimes the things that you go through, you can relate to one another,” McVay told reporters Saturday. “We have similar values; we’ve both been very fortunate that things have gone relatively well, and I think it’s helpful to be able to lean on somebody. Sometimes they say what, ‘Misery loves company?’

“But it’s really just, you’ve got another great friend that whether it’s good for them or they’ve had some struggles or vice-versa for us, just being able to have somebody that you can talk to, that you’ve had a great relationship with for a long time (is nice).

“He’s handled it really well. I’ve said to him, I’ve been so impressed with just watching the consistency and the steadiness with which he’s handled things. I think it’s reflected in the way they’ve responded based on some of the things they’ve gone through as well. Love Matt. He’s a good friend of mine.”

Health watch

While the news of the day was that Rams eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury, there were no surprises on the Packers’ side of the injury report.

LaFleur did rule out left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 2. The timetable for Bakhtiari’s return is unclear; rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom will again start in his place.

The Packers had listed nine other players on their injury report during the course of the week, but all of them were removed Saturday and are cleared to play. That includes rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is set to see his first action since sustaining a high ankle sprain Nov. 6 at Detroit.

Doubs had been expected to return for the Bears game but was held out as a precaution. He said he would have played last week had the team not had a bye.

“I thought it was a great decision to sit out for the Bears game because I knew I had an advantage of being able to use the bye week to get my ankle back going again,” Doubs said. “It was a hard decision because I was thinking about it all week. I’m glad I feel great (now).”