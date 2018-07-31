GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander doesn’t lack for confidence. That much has been abundantly clear since the Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick arrived.
But as hard as the rookie cornerback tried to downplay what anyone else would have considered a significant accomplishment during Monday’s practice — an interception against two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers — even he had to admit it was pretty cool.
“I’ve been there before. I mean, it’s not my first rodeo,” said Alexander, who had seven interceptions in three seasons at Louisville. “I’ll be more excited when I do it in a game. I’ll leave at that.”
Then, a pause.
“It feels good though. I’m not going to lie. It does feel good,” he said, smiling. “I mean … it’s pretty exciting. For sure. Especially with Aaron messing with me in the locker room about what he’s going to do to me out there. So it’s pretty cool. But I try to keep a level head out there when I make a play like that.”
During the offseason program, Rodgers vowed to test Alexander and second-round pick Josh Jackson after the two young corners made some noise in organized team activity practices.
“They’re talking a lot, so I’m going to have to dice them up once we get down to it,” Rodgers said in early June. “(But) I like to see the confidence, I really do. That’s how you want your corners — to play with that swagger, that confidence. Now, ‘23’ (Alexander) is a little louder than ‘37’ (Jackson) is, but it’s fun to look on the other side of the ball and see those guys making plays.”
The play Alexander made Monday was on an in-breaking route by veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. Alexander, who’d lined up in the slot several times during the first few days of camp, was actually one of the outside corners on the play, read it and timed his break perfectly.
“It was just a reaction. As I get along further watching game film, then I’ll do more diagnosing,” Alexander said. “Once we get in the season and we start game planning and going, that’s going to help me out even more — just to know what to expect.”
Meanwhile, Alexander said Rodgers has gone out of his way to get to know him and challenge him. On Saturday, for example, Rodgers was seen walking and talking with Alexander between drills, and slapped him supportively on the top of the helmet after their conversation. At other times, though, the quarterback has engaged in some good-natured teasing with the rookie.
“A little bit of both. He’s encouraging me and at the same time giving me a little (trash) talk,” Alexander said. “It’s pretty cool. He’s a good guy.”
Jones on the mend
Running back Aaron Jones thought he could have practiced, but said the medical staff held him out as he works his way back from a minor hamstring injury. Jones sat out Saturday’s first in-pads practice as well and explained he “tweaked” the hamstring while running for a ball the day before.
Jones, who was the Packers’ most explosive threat in the run game as a rookie last year, said he’s hoping to practice today or, if the trainers keep taking a cautious approach with him, on Thursday. Wednesday’s schedule calls for players to do walk-through work and have their STAA day (soft tissue activation and application) when they focus on injury prevention.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Jones said. “This is a big point for me. I’m going to be shut down for two weeks, so I want to be able to make the most out of the preseason and get as close to game form as I can.”
Indeed, because of a two-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse for marijuana-related arrest last fall, Jones will miss the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago and the team’s Sept. 16 game against Minnesota.
“I’ve got to control what I can control,” Jones said. “The more reps you get, the better you’re going to be. So you’ve got to make the most of every rep you get. So that’s what I’m going to do.”
Jones said he unsuccessfully appealed his two-game suspension and admitted he was surprised he got more than a one-game punishment.
“For every action there’s a reaction. I knew a penalty or a fine or something was going to come down. I’ve just got to take it in stride and learn from it and be a man about it and own up to my mistake,” Jones said. “I was very surprised. I was hoping it was one (game). It didn’t happen. I’ll just have to take the two games. I can’t do anything about it but get ready for Week 3, finish training camp, come out healthy, play all four (preseason) games and then Week 3 come out and be ready.”
Extra points
In addition to the serious injuries sustained by inside linebacker Jake Ryan (knee) and safety Kentrell Brice (leg), three other players did not practice — Jones, outside linebacker C.J. Johnson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Alex Light (ankle). … After watching it on video, coach Mike McCarthy was not happy with the first in-pads practice of camp on Saturday. “I thought it was sloppy. Way too many guys on the ground,” McCarthy said before adding he “thought the energy was terrific.” McCarthy had predicted beforehand the practice would be less-than-stellar because of how long players go without being in pads. … Kyle Murphy got extended snaps at right tackle with the first-team offensive line. … UW-Whitewater alum Jake Kumerow continued to see action at wide receiver with the starters. … Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a pair of interceptions during practice, one of them off a Blake Martinez deflection of a Rodgers pass during the 2-minute drill. … Practice ended after 2 hours, 2 minutes because of thunderstorms in the area. … Rookie punter JK Scott worked on what the coaches call “going-in” punts from the 50-yard line, and five of the six landed at or inside the 10-yard line, and all were in the 4.2-second range or better for hang time.