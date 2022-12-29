Jaire Alexander, Packers aim to slow Justin Jefferson down this time around

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander said what he said.
Sure, the Green Bay Packers loquacious Pro Bowl cornerback said lots of nice things about Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
He said Jefferson is in his “top 3” of NFL wide receivers — behind ex-teammate Davante Adams, however.
He also talked about how “really good” and “really explosive” Jefferson is, and marveled at how effective Jefferson is after the catch and what strong hands he has on contested passes.
But Alexander still said what he said, which was this: That Jefferson’s 11-catch, 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Vikings' season-opening 23-7 victory over the Packers on Sept. 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium was a “fluke.”
The bulletin-board fodder came at the end of a longer answer about Sunday afternoon’s rematch at Lambeau Field, a game the Packers must win to keep their NFC playoff hopes alive. And regardless of the nice things he also said, Alexander had to know his choice of words would get back to Jefferson at some point.
“He’s human,” Alexander said during a seven-minute session with reporters after practice. “We ain’t putting too much on nobody. He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner, (and) we’ve got really good corners. …
“You don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because it’s like, the first game, that was a fluke.”
How Jefferson responds remains to be seen, but the Packers cannot afford a repeat of that alleged fluke. Jefferson caught six passes for 158 yards and both of his touchdowns during the first half of that first meeting.
Although Jefferson had only three catches for 28 yards after halftime, the Vikings also had a 20-0 lead early in the third quarter, and Jefferson was only targeted four times in the second half.
In the aftermath of that loss, Alexander and other defensive backs vented their dissatisfaction with defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s zone-heavy game plan, and Barry admitted Thursday he and his players had to work through their differences to get the pass defense fixed thereafter.
“You can’t just say, ‘Oh, this playbook doesn’t work. Let’s throw this out.’ You can’t do that,” Barry said. “Now, I think you’ve got to subtly tweak some things. Every single game plan has some subtle things that you do specifically for that team. But you do what you do, you believe in the process, you believe in what you do, and you just go back to work.”
Asked how much has changed since that first meeting and the frustration he was feeling at the time, Alexander replied in part: “You just be exactly who you are. And what we’ve been these past few weeks is really good, coming together as a defense and as a team. So that’s who we’ve got to be. Nothing more.”
For that reason, Alexander, cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Adrian Amos all downplayed the relevance of the first meeting on Sunday’s rematch.
Not only has their personnel changed — in the opener, Alexander and now-injured 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes were the outside cornerbacks, and now Douglas is outside after playing in the slot — but because of the changes the players pushed for, the approach on defense is different, too.
“A lot has happened since then in terms of what they’re doing now and what we’re doing now, too,” Amos said. “A lot of stuff is different and a lot of stuff we played, a lot of rules that we have, are different, too.”
Added Barry: "In an NFL football season, it was a long time ago. But we studied it and we looked at it and of course there's things that they did that they still do. So of course we looked at those things. But you live and learn from every experience, and that's definitely one we learned from."
All that said, the Packers know they won’t shut Jefferson out. He enters the game having caught 123 passes for 1,756 yards and eight touchdowns. But they also can’t afford to have him running wide open like he was 3½ months ago.
"He is going to get his touches," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. " I was looking at his game-by-game production, and they do a great job of moving him around. That's why it presents some challenges. Unless you just want to go lock him and play man, which opens a new can of worms every snap, it's hard to just account for where's going to be.
“I think you've got to do a great job of giving him different looks, but you always got to be mindful of where he's at on the field."
