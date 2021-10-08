Jaire Alexander holds off on surgery, holds out hope to return from shoulder injury before season’s end

“Can I let you know Sunday at noon our time?” LaFleur joked. “We have a good plan in place. How about that?”

Meanwhile, versatile Pro Bowl left guard-turned-starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced for the second straight day on a limited basis and is officially questionable.

“We’ll give him up ‘til game time,” LaFleur said. “It was nice to see him out on the practice field the last two days. Certainly, if he’s cleared, we’ll let him go. If not, hopefully, we can get him back the following week.”

Asked how Jenkins looked in practice, LaFleur replied: “He’s looking better and better each and every day. You know how we work around here. We’ll give him up until game time but, ultimately, it’s going to come down to whether or not he’s cleared.”

Jenkins would be a third possibility at center, having played that spot before, though that would require the Packers to leave Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Jon Runyan at left guard for a third straight week.

With Myers out, the Packers will start their fourth different five-man lineup on the offensive line in five games so far this season.