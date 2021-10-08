Jaire Alexander holds off on surgery, holds out hope to return from shoulder injury before season’s end

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers are keeping hope alive the All-Pro cornerback’s injured right shoulder can heal without surgery and he can return to the lineup at some point this season.
"It's just one of those things we're going to let heal and see where it's at down the line before making that determination," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday after the team’s medical staff had conferred with multiple specialists on how to proceed — and if surgery could be avoided. "But we're hopeful that it'll heal the right way and he'll be back with us in a matter of weeks."
Alexander won’t play Sunday at Cincinnati and is likely headed to injured reserve, at least the short-term version. But by not undergoing surgery, it keeps the possibility open of him returning later this year. LaFleur said earlier in the week surgery would have most likely ended Alexander’s season.
Alexander left last Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after going low to take down Steelers running back Najee Harris on a crucial fourth-down stop. Alexander injured his right shoulder in the collision, and the Packers haven’t said exactly what the injury is. NFL Network reported earlier in the week Alexander damaged the A/C joint in his shoulder.
“I think we’ve got better clarity with that,” LaFleur said, before confirming, “He’ll be out this week.”
Without Alexander, the Packers are set to start rookie first-round draft pick Eric Stokes at one corner and veteran Kevin King at the other. King, who missed the last two games with lingering effects from what was an initially undiagnosed concussion suffered Sept. 20 against Detroit, practiced in full on Friday and was removed from the injury report.
Myers sidelined
Alexander isn’t the only one who’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The team also ruled out center Josh Myers, who has been dealing with a finger injury for multiple weeks. The injury has become enough of an issue that the team’s medical staff shut him down.
“He’s been playing through (it), (but) the doctors won’t let him do it, so he’ll be out this week,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think it’s going to be anything long term. Hopefully, if he gets cleared, he’ll be back with us next week. It’s something that the doctors are holding him out.”
LaFleur wouldn’t say who’ll start in Myers’ place, but the team has a couple of options.
They could go with veteran backup Lucas Patrick, who has been a spot starter at center in the past. They could go with youngster Jake Hanson, a full-time center in college at Oregon who was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and had a strong camp this summer to make the roster after undergoing hip surgery last year.
“Can I let you know Sunday at noon our time?” LaFleur joked. “We have a good plan in place. How about that?”
Meanwhile, versatile Pro Bowl left guard-turned-starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced for the second straight day on a limited basis and is officially questionable.
“We’ll give him up ‘til game time,” LaFleur said. “It was nice to see him out on the practice field the last two days. Certainly, if he’s cleared, we’ll let him go. If not, hopefully, we can get him back the following week.”
Asked how Jenkins looked in practice, LaFleur replied: “He’s looking better and better each and every day. You know how we work around here. We’ll give him up until game time but, ultimately, it’s going to come down to whether or not he’s cleared.”
Jenkins would be a third possibility at center, having played that spot before, though that would require the Packers to leave Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Jon Runyan at left guard for a third straight week.
With Myers out, the Packers will start their fourth different five-man lineup on the offensive line in five games so far this season.
“Certainly we feel confident with everybody we have in that room,” LaFleur said. “I do think it’s going to be a heck of a challenge this week. Especially the defensive line for the Bengals with the guys they have is very, very good, and they play extremely hard every play. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”
Mr. Smith goes to Titletown
Jaylon Smith thinks he’s still an elite player. The Packers are hoping he’s right.
The ex-Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker, who signed his one-year, veteran-minimum deal on Thursday, practiced with his new team on Friday and insisted to reporters after practice that just because the Cowboys decided to move on from him doesn’t mean he’s no longer a top-flight player.
“I believe every player has their doubters but for me, everything I’ve done up to this point has been legit and I know what kind of player I am,” Smith said. “The guys know what kind of player I am. The coaches know. I’m a team guy, and I’m a guy that’s going to add value. So honestly, I’m just head down, working. And when I get an opportunity, producing is the name of the game. So I’m locked in and I’m ready to add some value.”
Asked what kind of player he is, Smith responded simply, “Elite. Elite.”
The Packers would love nothing better if Smith could recapture his form from 2018, when he registered 121 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and scored a touchdown on a fumble return. The following year, he was selected to his only Pro Bowl.
“(I’m) 26 years old, got a lot of game left to play, especially at a high level,” said Smith, who is not expected to be active against the Bengals. “Anytime I touch the field, that’s the goal — to add value.”