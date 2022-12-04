Jaire Alexander delivers key interception — and no apologies for big plays he gave up earlier

If Jaire Alexander’s confidence ever wavered, the Green Bay Packers brash cornerback certainly wasn’t going to admit it publicly. And maybe it didn’t.

But after getting beat for a pair of long completions — a 56-yarder to ex-teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and a 49-yarder to K’Neal Harry — earlier in the game, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback was utterly unapologetic about his performance, thanks to the crucial interception he had in the fourth quarter of the team’s 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Although, according to Alexander, some of his coaches and teammates got after him in the locker room at halftime for St. Brown’s big catch, which set up a Bears touchdown.

“I don’t know what was going on. I was too Zen’ed out for a minute,” Alexander said. “But we came in here in the locker room. They yelled at me. They said, ‘It was your fault you gave up that blown pass.’ I was like, ‘All right, cool. Say less.’”

Asked who yelled at him, Alexander replied, “Everybody. Everybody got on me.”

Asked if he yelled back, Alexander said, “No. I took it. As a man, you’ve got to own up to what you’re doing. So, I take it.”

That ownership did not extend to crediting Bears quarterback Justin Fields or St. Brown and Harry for making good plays on him. In fact, Alexander disrespected St. Brown, who was in the same 2018 Packers draft class as Alexander.

“Man, he’s a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me,” Alexander said. “But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

Watson’s rise continues

Christian Watson wasn’t willing to play the what-if game. But given what the rookie wide receiver has done in his last four games (15 catches for 313 yards and seven touchdowns, including Sunday’s three catches for 48 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown — plus a 46-yard touchdown run), it’s hard not to wonder where the Packers’ offense might be had their second-round pick been healthy all year.

After all, Watson entered his hot streak with just 10 catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns. But Watson wouldn’t bite.

“Obviously, there’s what-ifs and stuff like that, but I can’t predict any of that,” Watson said. “I think that God had a plan for me and it’s working out just the way he planned.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a plan for Watson, too, and now it’s coming to fruition.

“He definitely had a huge impact on the game,” LaFleur said.

There’s no denying that, from Watson’s fourth-down touchdown with 17 seconds left until halftime, to his 15-yard catch on third-and-7 to jump-start the Packers’ early fourth-quarter touchdown drive; to the 38-yard pass-interference penalty he drew later in that series; to the touchdown run, which basically clinched the win.

“It’s a rapid, wild development. And it’s hard to think about another player who goes from being kind of a here-and-there, minimal-production player to a go-to type player, a home run player,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Pretty special.”

Mutual desire?

Rodgers had a perk-your-ears final sentence to his response about whether Watson’s emergence might play a role in his thought process about returning for a 19th season in 2023. It was during that answer that Rodgers had marveled at Watson’s seemingly out-of-nowhere emergence.

Rodgers, who has said before that his desire to reap the benefits of the growing pains he’s endured with Watson and fellow rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs this season would be worth considering in his retirement ruminations, once again affirmed that the youngsters’ potential is something to contemplate.

But that’s not all he said. The last line of his reply was this: “It’ll all factor into it, but there’s got be mutual desire on both sides.”

Whether that’s a hint that Rodgers isn’t sure the Packers want him back for 2023 or just a throwaway line at the end of a reply is unclear — although Rodgers rarely says things off the cuff and without thinking.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is slated to speak with reporters during the team’s bye this week, and he’s sure to be asked if the team unequivocally wants Rodgers back for another year if he decides to keep playing.

Salute to Chicago

Speaking of retirement talk, Rodgers didn’t make any reference to his self-proclaimed ownership of the Bears — he did respond with a simple “Yes” when asked after the game if, now 25-5 all-time against Chicago, the win meant he still owns his rivals — but he did say that his salute toward the crowd after Watson’s touchdown run and Marcedes Lewis’ 2-point conversion was done in part because he can’t say for certain if he’ll ever play at Soldier Field again.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last time playing at a place. I’ve had a lot of great moments in this place,” Rodgers said. “As much the fans don’t really like me, I do have respect for the city of Chicago and their great sports fans here and this stadium. It’s been a lot of fun over the years to go to battle. Win or lose, there’s some really cool Chicago moments.

“There’s a lot of cool things about this sports town and this city and this stadium. I’ve enjoyed playing here.”

Rodgers feeling fine

Rodgers credited the offensive line for keeping him from taking any hard shots to his injured ribs or to his fractured right thumb, and he predicted that with a bye week before the team’s Dec. 19 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, he could be close to fully healthy.

“The line played really good today. I moved around a decent amount and I went to the ground one time. So that’s like a dream game for somebody in my position with a pretty sore rib cage,” Rodgers said. “I feel good going to the bye week that maybe both of these things will be behind me.

“I think my thumb is close to being a nonissue. I’m able to go back to taking a snap the old way, which has been really nice. And the ribs will be close (to healed), probably.”

Extra points

LaFleur admitted that he wanted to challenge a botched call by the officials that running back AJ Dillon had been touched down after stumbling at the start of a second-down carry. LaFleur also admitted his frustration with the call — replays clearly showed that Dillon wasn’t touched and the yardage he gained, which was enough for a first down, should have counted — affected his third-down play call, leading to an incomplete pass and a punt. “I could not challenge. I was not happy about it,” LaFleur said. “It kind of got me a little bit off on the third-down call, but I’ve got to be better in that situation, in terms of making sure you just have to handle the situation, whatever’s given to you.” … With David Bakhtiari out after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Friday, rookie Zach Tom got the start at left tackle in his place. … Doubs, who returned to practice during the week, was inactive and wound up missing his fourth straight game with the high-ankle sprain he suffered Nov. 6 at Detroit. Rodgers told FOX Sports after the game that Doubs was “close to playing but kind of tweaked (his ankle) in practice.” … Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins didn’t have a catch and wasn’t even targeted in the game but had key blocks both on Watson’s 46-yard TD and Dillon’s 21-yarder. “I know it probably hasn’t been the season Sammy wanted,” LaFleur said. “It started off good, and he’s battled through getting injured and then trying to get into the mix a little bit. But that was a significant play for us.”