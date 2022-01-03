Jaire Alexander? David Bakhtiari? Za’Darius Smith? Packers hope — but don’t hold their breath — that standouts return

GREEN BAY — There was a time this season when Matt LaFleur allowed himself to get his hopes up and think about what the Green Bay Packers’ lineup — on both sides of the ball — could look like if he got some of his stars healthy and back on the field.
Jaire Alexander. David Bakhtiari. Za’Darius Smith. Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, all.
Then, as week after week went by without them returning to game action, LaFleur adjusted his expectations. Now, the Packers coach is looking to the postseason with the idea that getting any of those three back would be a bonus — whether it’s Alexander, the team’s shutdown cornerback who’s been out since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh; left tackle Bakhtiari, who just passed the one-year anniversary mark of tearing the ACL in his left knee; or outside linebacker Smith, who arrived at training camp disgruntled and nursing a back injury he apparently suffered while working out on his own, then played just 18 snaps in the regular-season opener before undergoing surgery and not seeing another snap since.
“I would say maybe earlier on I started thinking that way, and as it’s transpired, I’ve kind of shut it down and said, ‘Hey, if they’re there, that’ll be a big boost,’” LaFleur said following Sunday night’s 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a win that locked up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC and the lone conference first-round playoff bye that comes with it. “Certainly, any time you get players of that caliber back, it would be a big shot in the arm for us. But until they are back, we’re rolling with what we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we do have, so we’ll find a way — regardless.”
LaFleur was a bit light on details about the plans for Alexander, Smith and Bakhtiari and whether any of them will play in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit. Although LaFleur said Monday the plan is for the team’s starters — including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star wide receiver Davante Adams — to play against the 2-13-1 Lions, the idea of getting Alexander and/or Bakhtiari, who appear closer to game action than Smith, some in-game reps is a tricky proposition.
“In a perfect scenario, they would get reps in the regular season. We’ll see if that comes to fruition this weekend or not,” LaFleur said Monday. “You’re talking about two premier players. I think they’ve shown enough over the course of their career that they can handle it. I know the moment will never be too big for them, and so we’ve got a lot of confidence if they’re available, that they will play.”
Whether or not they’ll be available, though, is still unclear. Alexander, activated off injured reserve last Wednesday, was ruled out on Friday, though the Packers never intended for him to play against the Vikings anyway. Then Alexander landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff on Sunday night, putting his availability for practice in question.
Practice would be the kind of controlled environment where Alexander could wear pads and try to test the shoulder in tackling drills, but if he lingers on the COVID-19 list, would LaFleur be OK with playing him a handful of snaps against the Lions just to get him ready for postseason action?
“In a perfect world, you’d like him to get those practice reps. That’s going to be the discussion that we’re going to have as the week progresses,” LaFleur said. “Do we feel confident? Does he feel confident? And if everybody feels confident that he can go out there and perform at the level that we’re all accustomed to seeing him at, then he’ll play. And if the answer is no, then he won’t play.
“A lot of it’s going to come down to his health, how he’s feeling.”
That’ll be the case with Bakhtiari as well, especially after multiple setbacks in his comeback since he first began practicing on Oct. 20. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in November to “clean up” his knee, and Bakhtiari spent the last two weeks resting the knee instead of practicing. LaFleur said the plan is for Bakhtiari to give practice a go this week and see where he’s at come Sunday.
“The ideal scenario is that he would play and get some snaps under his belt before you proceed to the postseason,” LaFleur said. “But we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week. He will practice some this week. Again, I hate to sound like a broken record, (but) we’ll take it one game at a time.”
More positive tests
Two starters — right tackle Dennis Kelly and safety Darnell Savage — landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Packers’ promising new return man, David Moore, wound up on the list as well after reverting to the practice squad following his impressive debut.
How quickly they can return to action with the NFL’s updated five-day isolation rules remains to be seen, as some players have come back more quickly than others. Rookie returner Amari Rodgers remains on the COVID-19 list after being placed there on Dec. 27, while others who were placed on the list the same day (offensive lineman Ben Braden, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, inside linebacker Ty Summers and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh) have already been cleared.
If Rodgers and Moore both are unavailable for the regular-season finale in Detroit, the Packers will once again have to improvise in the return game. With Rodgers out, the Packers signed Moore to the practice squad and elevated on game day to have him handle both kickoffs and punts. He wound up breaking a 21-yard punt return — the Packers’ longest of the season — and had a 10-yard return on another.
And he did it after taking a wicked hit from a Vikings defender before he could catch the ball on his first return opportunity.
“I thought David did a great job,” LaFleur said. “I thought just the ability to bounce back (was impressive). Obviously getting blown up on a punt return is never fun, but showing the courage to get back in there and not only make the catch but have the most productive punt return that we’ve had all year. And then he had another one where he gets blown up on the sideline. I was really impressed by him and his ability to just have that no-flinch mentality.”
The Packers activated outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who is on season-ending injured reserve, from the COVID-19 list, leaving Alexander, defensive end Kingsley Keke, Rodgers, Kelly and Savage from the 53-man roster still on the list, as well as four practice-squad players (kicker JJ Molson, cornerback Jayson Stanley, linebacker Ray Wilborn and Moore) on the list.
Kicker Elliott Fry was released from the practice squad.
