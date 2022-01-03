Jaire Alexander? David Bakhtiari? Za’Darius Smith? Packers hope — but don’t hold their breath — that standouts return

GREEN BAY — There was a time this season when Matt LaFleur allowed himself to get his hopes up and think about what the Green Bay Packers’ lineup — on both sides of the ball — could look like if he got some of his stars healthy and back on the field.

Jaire Alexander. David Bakhtiari. Za’Darius Smith. Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, all.

Then, as week after week went by without them returning to game action, LaFleur adjusted his expectations. Now, the Packers coach is looking to the postseason with the idea that getting any of those three back would be a bonus — whether it’s Alexander, the team’s shutdown cornerback who’s been out since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh; left tackle Bakhtiari, who just passed the one-year anniversary mark of tearing the ACL in his left knee; or outside linebacker Smith, who arrived at training camp disgruntled and nursing a back injury he apparently suffered while working out on his own, then played just 18 snaps in the regular-season opener before undergoing surgery and not seeing another snap since.