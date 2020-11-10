Jaguars halfway home to another high pick, potential reboot

They're halfway home to another top-five draft pick and probably another significant reboot.

"Whatever happens at the end of it, we'll be better coaches and better players for it," Marrone said.

Instead of sulking, pointing fingers or lamenting where it went wrong, Marrone is doing all he can to alter the team's current course — even if it ends up costing Jacksonville a shot at prized Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Admirable, for sure. But it might not be in the best, long-term interest of the franchise.

Then again, since the Jaguars face the toughest schedule of anyone in the second half of the season, it might not matter.

They play three divisions leaders (Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Tennessee), three second-place teams (Baltimore, Chicago, Indianapolis), plus Cleveland (5-3) and Minnesota (3-5).

Jacksonville will likely be underdogs in each one, so 1-15 is certainly in play. It would be the worst record in the team's 26-year existence and essentially make owner Shad Khan's decision to fire Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell a no-brainer.