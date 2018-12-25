GREEN BAY — J’Mon Moore knows why he’s essentially redshirted in his first NFL season. And it’s not the Green Bay Packers coaching staff’s fault or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ fault or really anyone’s fault.

Except his.

Give Moore this much: He may be learning how to be a professional, but he’s clearly learned the importance of being honest with yourself and owning your failings.

“I just have to earn that trust. All you need is trust. Because once you have the coaches’ trust, you can go out there and shine. And right now, I don’t have that trust, so I haven’t been able to go out there and shine,” the Packers rookie wide receiver said last week in advance of last Sunday’s 44-38 victory over the New York Jets — a game in which Moore lost a costly fumble while returning a kickoff. “I can’t blame anybody but myself.

“Confidence is key with me. Me being the type of player I am, not playing confident takes away from my game. Because once I’m confident, can’t nobody stick me. If I’m not out there believing in myself or knowing what I have to do, I can’t play fast, I can’t play with that swag, I can’t play with the mentality I need because my confidence is gone. It’s kind of like the movie ‘Space Jam.’ When they’ve got that juice, they were able to go. Confidence is my juice, and as long as I’ve got it, I’m unstoppable. For real. And I know that. So I just have to work. And I know that.”

A fourth-round pick from Missouri, Moore enters Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field having caught just one pass for 10 yards. And he's played only 58 of the offense’s 1,019 snaps this season (5.69 percent). Fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown, meanwhile, have played far more and been much more productive despite being drafted after Moore.

Valdes-Scantling enters the finale having caught 35 passes for 538 yards (for a team-best 15.4-yard average) and two touchdowns while playing 641 offensive snaps (62.9 percent). St. Brown has caught 21 passes for 328 yards while playing 358 snaps (35.1 percent).

Even former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow, who is technically a first-year player after spending his first three NFL seasons on various practice squads, has played more than Moore — even though he was on injured reserve for the first 11 games of the season. Kumerow, who had a 49-yard touchdown catch from Rodgers against the Jets, has caught five passes for 84 yards while playing 89 snaps in the past four games.

Against the Jets, Valdes-Scantling played 72 of the offense's 91 snaps, while St. Brown played 39 before being evaluated for a concussion and Kumerow played 57.

Moore didn't play a one.

So why did Valdes-Scantling, St. Brown and Kumerow lap Moore on the depth chart? Moore knows — and knows it’s also on him.

“I didn’t pick up the offense,” Moore said. “It took me a long time to understand a lot of things and do it the right way. You get chances and if you mess up those chances, it’s the NFL. They keep going. The other two rookies, they were able to catch on, understand it faster than me, which held me back. At that point, they’re giving them opportunities and I’m not getting those opportunities because (the coaches) are thinking, ‘We put him out there and he’s messing things up.’ That’s what it’s all about. When you get here, it’s a profession. You have to be able to pick up things and pick them up fast or you might lose your opportunity.

“I think once (the coaches) really opened up the playbook and I had to learn multiple positions, that’s where I fell back. When we came in, they gave us one position. I was able to master it. I was able to go out there and be me, and you could clearly see it. But once they opened up the playbook and we had to learn all positions and they’re throwing me in there and I’m not that sure, I’m not as confident because I don’t know all the positions like I should, that’s where it showed. And that’s where I started to fall back. I had to learn all positions, every concept, the whole pot. That’s where I fell off. They noticed it, and they kind of just (forgot about) me for the rest of the season.”

Both offensive passing-game coordinator Jim Hostler and wide receivers coach David Raih said Moore has improved throughout the year, even though he hasn’t had a chance to show it on game days. Reporters are only allowed to watch an early portion of practice each day and leave before 11-on-11 sessions begin, so it’s hard for anyone else to know just how much Moore’s game has grown.

“Obviously, there’s only so many opportunities. Those other two guys have done a great job and they’ve earned those opportunities,” Hostler said. “J’Mon, he started out a little bit slower and hasn’t had that same progress those other two guys have had. When you have progress, you develop faster, so J’Mon’s been behind that sort of way. He’s gotten a lot better. If we had to go out there and give him more opportunities, I think he would show things that everybody would look at and say, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s made progress.’ He just hasn’t had those opportunities because those kids have been out there.”

Added Raih: “It’s hard to see because you don’t see it on Sunday, but J’Mon is improving. The main thing is really just getting used to professional football — how we operate all day long in this building, detailing our alignments, our assignments, our technique, creating consistency which ultimately just builds trust. ... And J’Mon’s made a ton of progress. And right now it’s just getting the offense down so he can go there and go in and operate smoothly. But he’s got all the ability, the work ethic, loves football. So he’ll get there.”

For his part, Moore knows his fourth-round draft status doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot in 2019, having seen 2017 fourth-round pick Vince Biegel cut at the end of training camp. And Moore also realizes that in the wake of coach Mike McCarthy’s firing, a new coach could mean learning another new system. At the same time, that could also give him a fresh start and even the playing-field again with Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown, despite the greater amount of game experience they’ll carry into next year.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen with me. I’m eager for whatever,” Moore said. “Every competitor who believes he can play and ball and make things happen wants to play. And when you’re being sidelined, you’re getting the cold shoulder, being blackballed a little bit, that’s irritating. And it can take the fun from the game. But if you’ve truly got love for it, you keep pushing, keep fighting. I’ve got so much love for this game that I don’t let my lack of opportunity or my lack of playing time or my lack of being able to be who I know I am take my love away from it. I can do nothing but be patient and wait and know the opportunity will come. If I continue to work, I’ll be great for sure.

“I know what I hold within myself. Personally, I haven’t even scratched the surface yet. I’m still waiting on my real opportunity. I want to know what’s going to go on here so I can get back here and so I can really dig into that playbook and have a true understanding so I can come back and be who I am and not be out there thinking so much or guessing, not knowing what (assignment) I have. I just want to play.

“I want to know what’s going to happen, if I’m going to be here or not — because who knows? I might not even be back here. SO I just have to hope and pray that whoever comes in, they keep me and I can get on the ball fast so I can hit the ground running and help this team like I know I can.”