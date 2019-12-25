J.J. Watt returns to practice with Houston Texans

HOUSTON — J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.

“I feel really good,” Watt said. “We've worked extremely hard at rehab. We've had a very smooth process and everything's been going extremely well. So I'm really, really excited to back in the field with everybody and to get back out there helping my team and playing for this city.”

The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by 3 p.m. CT the day before the game.

Watt has been working out with the team's trainers and medical staff away for a while and said he's felt good during those workouts. He said he's been wearing a harness during those workouts and that he'll continue to wear that to protect himself during team practices. The harness keeps his arm from being pulled too far backward, but it will not restrict him from moving his arm forward or raising it up.