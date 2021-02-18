J.J. Watt is most likely to sign with this NFL team, oddsmakers say

J.J. Watt got his wish when he was released by the Houston Texans last week.

So now what? Clearly the three-time NFL defensive player of the year isn't ready to retire (although no doubt the Zac Brown Band would love to have him as a full-time member of its security staff).

Multitudes of fans are clamoring for Watt to sign with their beloved teams. The franchise most likely to pull that off is the Cleveland Browns, according to BetOnline, which has given the team 4-5 odds of landing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Cleveland.com reports that Watt is looking for a team that could compete for a Super Bowl and can pay him his market value. Fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2002 and first playoff victory since 1994, Baker Mayfield and company appear to meet the first requirement.

And unlike some of the teams directly below them on the list, the Browns should have the immediate salary cap space to sign the former Badgers star, who was due to make $17.5 million with Houston in 2021.

Some Browns fans consider it a done deal.