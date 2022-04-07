J.J. Watt inspires A-list actress to set a lofty new career goal

J.J. Watt is no stranger to tackling seemingly insurmountable challenges.

From working his way up from the University of Wisconsin scout team to the 11th-overall pick in the NFL draft in just a few years, to developing into a three-time defensive player of the year, to battling back from serious injuries, Watt knows what it takes to reach his lofty goals.

That ambition seemed to rub off Thursday on an A-list actress and comedian, who responded to Watt's praise of her work with a compliment of her own — along with a light-hearted warning that she had her eyes set on topping Watt's own accomplishments.

Watt tweeted on Wednesday that Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a TV star known for her work on "Seinfeld," still isn't getting her due respect, despite winning six consecutive Emmy awards for lead actress in a comedy series for her performance on HBO's "Veep."

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus won 6 consecutive Emmys for Veep and I still think her performance might be underrated," the five-time Pro Bowler posted Wednesday on Twitter.

While stars playing armchair TV critic on social media is nothing new, the response from the actress upped the ante.

Referencing Watt's 102 career sacks, Louis-Dreyfus displayed her trademark wit with a bold challenge.

"Yeah, but I don't have 102 sacks," the actress replied. "Yet."

While the 61-year-old actress may be a bit past her athletic prime, who knows what a little time in the gym with the 33-year-old Watt could do.

