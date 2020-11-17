'It's just a field goal': Limits of NFL placekicking being re-thought this season

There was a time when NFL coaches only trusted their placekickers if all other options were exhausted.

From there, things progressed to relying on the soccer-style booters from, say, 50 yards in.

Now? After what we witnessed Sunday, Matt Prater's record 64-yard field goal is endangered. And Prater is one of those threatening it.

Week 10 has seen 11 field goals of at least 50 yards, tied with Week 13 of the 2012 season for the most in a single week in an NFL history. That includes Seattle's Jason Myers knocking through a 61-yarder to end the half at the Los Angeles Rams.

There have been 71 field goals of at least 50 yards this season, surpassing the 2017 season (67) for the most through Week 10. In all, there have been 102 attempts, also a record, from 50 or beyond, and the 69.6% success rate is third best to 71.3 in 2017 and 70.2 in 2011.

And get this: There were four weeks with 10 50-yard or longer field goals in the past, including last week, meaning it has happened in consecutive weeks in 2020 when it occurred only three other times in league history.

Prater's was the most dramatic on Sunday.