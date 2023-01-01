It feels really special:’ Packers roll over Vikings, move one win away from playoffs

GREEN BAY — Seven seconds. That’s how long Aaron Rodgers pondered his answer, nodding, eyes cast downward, tapping the lectern, gathering his thoughts.

The Green Bay Packers’ 41-17 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings had been over for about a half-hour. Fans chanting “GO PACK GO!” at the top of their lungs — at least, the ones not wearing purple jerseys and sad expressions — had long made their way to the Lambeau Field exits. And even amateur playoff prognosticators had a crystal-clear picture of the Packers’ postseason prospects: Beat the Detroit Lions next Sunday, and they’re in.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback had been asked how he was personally feeling in the moment, having watched his team’s improbable turnaround — from 4-8 and on the verge of letting his backup play out the string once the team was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, to being one win away from the greatest season comeback of his 18-year career — while not knowing exactly what his football future holds beyond the next several weeks.

“It feels really special,” the 39-year-old Rodgers finally said. “It does.”

Another pause.

“It, ah … it’s been an interesting year. It hasn’t been my best football at times, but I’ve been asked to step up my leadership, I think, and …”

Another pause.

“… be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn’t seem like there’s anything to play for or we don’t have a chance to make a run.

“There’s been a lot of special moments throughout the year. It didn’t look great for a while. And I was resigned to some of those realities being possible. And when I took my mind there, I had a peace about it. I had a peace about all of it. Whatever was supposed to happen, I was surrendered to that reality. With also the resolute mindset that we could still get back in this thing.

“I think that’s what I’m most proud of — for myself and our team. That, there were a lot of different things that could happen, and we stuck together and we put ourselves in position to do something special.”

That they are. After a five-game losing streak, then a brief glimpse of what they were capable of during a Nov. 13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, then two more back-to-back losses, the Packers have now won four straight, including Sunday’s thrashing of the already-crowned NFC North-champion Vikings (12-4).

Although the Packers (8-8) have gotten so much help from other games going their way — including the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Washington Commanders earlier Sunday, giving the Packers full control of their own postseason destiny — that even Rodgers acknowledged a feeling “that there’s some destiny involved with this” before adding, “and it’s on us to go out and fulfill that.”

They certainly did on Sunday. All year long, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had lamented his team’s inability to play what he constantly refers to as “complementary football,” in which the offense, defense and special teams all pull their own weight.

All too often, even in their victories, the Packers’ various phases had failed to complement each other. On Sunday, it finally happened.

“Big time,” LaFleur said.

From the defense holding Minnesota to a field goal following a first-quarter blocked punt, to Keisean Nixon’s 105-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, to running back Aaron Jones (14 carries, 111 yards) carrying the load offensively, and then back to the defense forcing four turnovers, the Packers finally looked like the team they thought they’d be entering the season.

“A lot of times, whether it’s in football or in life in general, you go through some adversity and you go through some tough times. And you’re better for it,” said LaFleur, whose teams had never lost back-to-back regular-season games in his first three years as the head coach. “I’m hoping we’ll continue to come closer and closer together as a team, and I think our guys have.”

While the game turned into a blowout, it turned early. After the Packers offense went three-and-out on its first possession and Pat O’Donnell’s punt was blocked by Vikings safety Josh Metellus, Minnesota had the ball first-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line. The way the first half of the season had gone, a touchdown was inevitable.

Instead, much-maligned coordinator Joe Barry’s unit held its ground, stuffing running back Dalvin Cook twice and forcing the Vikings to settle for a 21-yard Greg Joseph field goal.

On the ensuing kickoff, Nixon — despite being questionable for the game with a groin injury — exploded through a mammoth hole and bee-lined for the end zone to make it 7-3. The return was so well-blocked that all Nixon had to do was avoid Joseph, which he did.

“I feel like it was open sea. I just ran through it,” Nixon said. “I just knew I had one person to beat and once I passed the kicker it was party time.

“We just needed a spark, and I was a spark for us.”

The Vikings went three-and-out again on their next possession, and after the Packers offense stalled in Minnesota territory and Rodgers was thrown for a 16-yard sack loss on fourth-and-1, the defense rose up again.

This time, it was safety Darnell SavageLink_vxlmeouu, who had lost his starting job a month earlier, snaring a Rasul Douglas deflection of a Kirk Cousins pass and returning it 75 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

“Sul had great coverage. I was just trying to get to the ball,” Savage said. “I see the ball go up, grabbed it and from there, I had a great convoy of blockers in front of me and I was able to get to the house.”

Said Rodgers: “For us to have a blocked punt, (be) backed up on the 1-yard line and just get 3, that was a huge, huge stop for us. And then what happened? Kei runs it back for a touchdown; it’s 7-3. Then we have a pick-six. Next thing you know, it’s 14-3, we’ve done absolutely nothing on offense and we’re up by two scores.

“A little different feeling, for sure.”

The rout was on after that. Rodgers hit a wide-open Robert Tonyan for a 21-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 24-3, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby booted a 56-yard field goal that caromed off the crossbar and through as the half expired. If not for two garbage-time touchdowns, it would have been the most lopsided game in the history of the rivalry.

And now, it’s up to the Packers to make sure they deliver another victory next Sunday and punch their ticket to the postseason.

“We know we’re going to have a great challenge next week. You look at Detroit, a team that was 1-6, and where they are now to claw all the way back (to) 8-8,” LaFleur said. “The stakes are going to be high, and whoever goes out there and plays the best ball’s obviously going to win.

“It always goes back to the locker room. You can sit there and preach whatever you want, but they’ve got to buy into it. And that’s a credit to the guys in our locker room. … Everybody stuck together. I never felt at any point that there was any finger pointing. So that is a credit to everybody in our organization.”

Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive