Is Russell Wilson back in time to save Seahawks' season, starting with Packers game Sunday?

Wilson was certainly in vintage form when it came to hitting his normal talking points about striving for greatness and maintaining a neutral mindset. And when asked why he believes the Seahawks are positioned to make a playoff run despite their sub-.500 record, he extolled the virtues of virtually the entire roster, in classic Wilson fashion.

But the overarching message resonated loud and clear: The Seahawks are not out of this thing yet. If they have a surge in them, it can't wait any longer. The demarcation of the bye week, plus Wilson's return (along with, potentially, running back Chris Carson and rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge) makes this a logical jumping-off point, if there's going to be any jumping done.

"You know, I feel like it's a new beginning,'' Wilson said. "It's like it's a new start, and I feel like it's time to get going all over again."

As bad as things have been, the Seahawks are only a game out of the playoff picture, due to struggles by other teams that have proven fortuitous for them.