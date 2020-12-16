Is recent surge from Mitchell Trubisky, Bears offense a legitimate breakthrough?

On multiple occasions the Bears went up-tempo on offense, breaking the huddle quickly and hurrying to the line of scrimmage to get the play in motion. I asked Trubisky how that strategic wrinkle has proved beneficial. "It helps (make) the defense declare what they're in faster," he said. "We can either snap the ball right away or we can check to something else. It's just a mechanism to us. And I think it really dials our guys in because there's no dilly-dallying necessarily. You've got to get out and get to the line and know your assignment. And the defense has to get in their assignment (also). There were a couple times where we got them out of position by using that tempo. That's something we need to continue to emphasize."