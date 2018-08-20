Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... WESTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 600 AM CDT TUESDAY. * AT 1153 PM CDT, MULTIPLE REPORTS FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND THE PUBLIC CONFIRM THAT FLOODING PERSISTS ACROSS WESTERN DANE COUNTY EVEN THOUGH THE RAIN CONTINUES TO WIND DOWN. MANY ROADWAYS ARE WATER COVERED AND IMPASSABLE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, OREGON, MOUNT HOREB, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE, MAZOMANIE, SHOREWOOD HILLS, BLACK EARTH, BLUE MOUNDS, PAOLI, PINE BLUFF, MOUNT VERNON AND MARXVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&