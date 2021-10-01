Is Packers’ injury luck taking a turn for the worse? Za’Darius Smith has back surgery, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out for Sunday

GREEN BAY — Among the many things that have contributed to the 30-9 overall record the Green Bay Packers have compiled under Matt LaFleur and the back-to-back NFC Championship Game berths he’s led them to is this: They’ve been very fortunate with their health.
That trend took a major hit when five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice — an injury that may very well have prevented the Packers from reaching Super Bowl LV last year — but the team was hoping it was just one unlucky break.
After a double-dose of bad news coming to light on Friday in separate news reports — star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith underwent surgery on his ailing back earlier this week and deep-threat wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s hamstring injury is troublesome enough that he’s headed to short-term injured reserve — the Packers’ injury luck might be changing. And certainly not for the better.
NFL Network reported the Smith surgery, which means the two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker’s stay on injured reserve won’t be as brief as the team had hoped it would be when Smith was placed on IR on Sept. 17.
“It’s a matter of, do you keep him in a limited role or do you shut him down for a while and try to get him healthy?” LaFleur said then, just days after Smith played 18 snaps during the team’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. “Why not try to get him as healthy as possible so we can have him more readily available? Hopefully.”
Now, it appears the best the Packers can hope for is for Smith to return in time for the postseason. The NFL Network reported Smith will be out for “an extended period of time” and two sources who confirmed the surgery said Friday night the team is moving forward as if Smith will not play another down this season.
“If he does, awesome,” one source said.
Details of Smith’s back injury remain sketchy. After going through the team’s offseason program in person and collecting a $750,000 workout bonus, he apparently injured his back while working out on his own before the start of training camp as he reported to camp on July 27 with the injury and was placed on the non-football injury list. He was cleared for one practice on Aug. 18, took part on a limited basis, and then never practiced again during camp.
He then practiced a handful of snaps in the lead-up to the opener against the Saints, played his limited snaps and was placed on injured reserve. It’s unclear whether Smith or the Packers discussed surgery in late July or during camp or when Smith was put on IR last month. It’s also unclear how Smith’s widely-reported unhappiness with his contract factored into how the situation has played out.
Smith hasn’t spoken to reporters since the offseason program ended, and his running mate at outside linebacker, Preston Smith, didn’t sound optimistic earlier in the week.
“Of course, ‘Z’ not being here, we all have a heavy weight to wear on our shoulders,” Preston Smith said. “We know what’s expected of us, with or without Z. Even when he’s here, we’ve got to play at a high level. And we’ve got to do what it takes to help our team out and make sure we make impact plays.”
Valdes-Scantling injured his hamstring during the 30-28 victory at San Francisco last Sunday night and had been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field earlier Friday before ESPN reported that the team would be placing him on injured reserve with the hope of bringing him back soon. Players placed on IR and designated to return must miss at least three games before being eligible to be activated.
While the Packers have discussed placing Valdes-Scantling on IR, the move wasn’t made before close of business on Friday.
Valdes-Scantling had caught just six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown through three games, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers had lamented his failure to hit an open Valdes-Scantling on multiple deep throws in those games. Without Valdes-Scantling, the Packers now lack a fast, downfield threat who can take the top off defenses and open up opportunities for star wide receiver Davante Adams and others.
“The other guys are going to be asked to fulfill those roles,” LaFleur said "It’s going to multiple people doing the things that MVS would provide for us. We have a plan in place but our guys are going to have to take that plan and go out there and execute.”
Meanwhile, the Packers listed Elgton Jenkins, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Sept. 20 win over Detroit and missed last Sunday’s win at San Francisco, as doubtful for Sunday. Cornerback Kevin King, who remains in the concussion protocol, also is doubtful.
The Packers listed inside linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) and defensive tackle Jack Heflin (ankle) as questionable. Heflin was added to the injury report Friday after not being listed earlier in the week.
Assuming Jenkins misses his second straight game, Yosh Nijman would again start at left tackle.
“Elgton is doing everything he can to come back as quickly as possible. It crushes him that he’s not out there with his teammates,” LaFleur said. “That’s something that I’ll never question him on is his desire to be back out there. But, every injury’s a little bit different. I know he’s doing everything he can, and that’s all you can ask.
“We’re hopeful that, potentially, he could be back next week. But I would say that we have confidence in the other guys that they can go out there and get the job done.”