Is Packers’ injury luck taking a turn for the worse? Za’Darius Smith has back surgery, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out for Sunday

“Of course, ‘Z’ not being here, we all have a heavy weight to wear on our shoulders,” Preston Smith said. “We know what’s expected of us, with or without Z. Even when he’s here, we’ve got to play at a high level. And we’ve got to do what it takes to help our team out and make sure we make impact plays.”

Valdes-Scantling injured his hamstring during the 30-28 victory at San Francisco last Sunday night and had been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field earlier Friday before ESPN reported that the team would be placing him on injured reserve with the hope of bringing him back soon. Players placed on IR and designated to return must miss at least three games before being eligible to be activated.

While the Packers have discussed placing Valdes-Scantling on IR, the move wasn’t made before close of business on Friday.

Valdes-Scantling had caught just six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown through three games, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers had lamented his failure to hit an open Valdes-Scantling on multiple deep throws in those games. Without Valdes-Scantling, the Packers now lack a fast, downfield threat who can take the top off defenses and open up opportunities for star wide receiver Davante Adams and others.