Is Jordan Love ready to replace Aaron Rodgers on Sunday? ‘Well, we’ll find out, right?’ Matt LaFleur says

“Well, we’ll find out, right?” LaFleur replied. “I know he’s been working hard every day. I think (quarterbacks coach) Luke Getsy does a great job with him, getting him prepared. Certainly, the majority of his reps have taken place on the scout team, but ... I know he takes every rep very seriously.”

Love has played just 18 snaps in mop-up duty so far this regular season, with 15 of those snaps coming in the team’s 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season opener and the other three coming the following week to close out a win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

“I’m there for him in any kind of way, just as I know the other nine guys in the huddle will be,” running back Aaron Jones said after practice Wednesday. “We don’t know what it’s going to be like out there, but to let him know before the game, ‘Hey, just go play free, play your game, (do the) same thing you’ve been doing since (you were) a little kid. You don’t have to do anything special. We got your back.’”

Love took all the snaps during practice on Wednesday because he was the only quarterback left on the roster. No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, who has spent all season on the practice squad after turning heads during preseason, announced he had contracted COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list earlier in the week.