Is Aaron Rodgers’ future in ‘Jeopardy’? Packers QB 'would love to’ be game show’s full-time host

Rodgers is signed through 2023, but the last of the guaranteed money in his deal was paid last month in the form of a $6.8 million roster bonus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murphy refused during a Zoom call last week to delve into the team’s reasoning for restructuring other players’ contracts but not Rodgers’, saying: “I can't really get into specific players. We've been able to create room with others.” Asked why the Packers wouldn’t want to ensure Rodgers is their quarterback beyond 2021 by reworking his deal, Murphy replied, “I'm not going to get into specifics. Good try, though.”

In his conversation with McAfee, which ostensibly was to promote Rodgers’ run on “Jeopardy!,” Rodgers was asked where his contract stands today.

“I think we’re exactly where we were last year when I made comments after the draft and throughout the season. I don’t feel like any of that has changed,” Rodgers replied. “Nothing’s really changed. My future is, really, a lot of it is out of control. That’s why I’ve used the phrase ‘beautiful mystery,’ because it is quite uncertain which direction things are going to go.