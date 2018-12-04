GREEN BAY — Winston Moss’ 13-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers came to a bizarre end Tuesday, when the now ex-associate head coach/linebackers coach was fired roughly 10 hours after he posted a critical Tweet about the team to his account.

Moss, whose unverified Twitter handle is @InsaneCane99, opined on leadership late Tuesday morning, writing in part, “What championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period!”

No. 12, of course, is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin then fired Moss, who had been with the Packers dating back to now ex-head coach Mike McCarthy’s original coaching staff, late Tuesday evening. Moss again posted to his Twitter account at 8:24 p.m. Central time, announcing he’d been let go.

Moss, who interviewed for the Oakland Raiders head coaching job several years ago and for the Detroit Lions’ job last January, was passed over for the interim job despite holding the associate head coach title.

"We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years," Philbin said in a statement. "We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."

A league source said Moss was not fired solely because of the tweet, which surely didn’t help his cause. It was simply the latest of several bizarre instances of public behavior by Moss, who had not spoken with reporters in nearly two months, after a weird press conference in which he was curt and combative with reporters.

The decision to fire Moss was Philbin’s, although it was done with the support of general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

During his first news conference as interim head coach, Philbin, who’d served as the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2012 to 2015, laid out what he wanted from the team in the final month. He also addressed the defensive players, with whom he admitted he’d had limited interaction before the coaching change.

“I told them I want to see you be professional, be accountable, be respectful and be punctual,” Philbin said. “If you do those four things, we’ll never have a problem.”

Moss’ dismissal comes two days after McCarthy was fired following the team’s embarrassing 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

“I have serve(d) the Packers with all my heart and soul,” Moss wrote on Twitter. “I’ve given it my all. No regrets!”