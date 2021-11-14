 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Instant analysis: Victory comes with a price as Packers hold Seahawks scoreless at Lambeau Field
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Instant analysis: Victory comes with a price as Packers hold Seahawks scoreless at Lambeau Field

  • 0

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:

Injury bug bites again

The Packers have dealt with injuries to key players all season and the situation got worse on Sunday.

Aaron Jones left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury after a 6-yard run.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent in tears and went to talk to his family. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the Packers believe Jones sustained a sprained MCL, an injury that typically leaves a player out 4 to 6 weeks.

The Packers also lost outside linebacker Rashan Gary to an apparent right shoulder or arm injury. They’d already lost backup outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a biceps injury earlier in the game.

That leaves Green Bay thin at two key positions.

The Packers have a high-end backup at running back in A.J. Dillon, who scored both of Green Bay’s touchdowns after Jones left the game. But after Dillon, it’s second-year pro Patrick Taylor.

Thrown for a loss

Who could have imagined a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson would produce such awful quarterback play?

Chalk it up to rust, or perhaps good defense. Whatever the reason, it wasn’t pretty.

Rodgers, who missed last week’s loss at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19, wasn’t good. He finished 23 of 37 for 292 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, good for a passer rating of 75.5.

But Wilson, who missed the last three games after breaking the middle finger on his throwing hand, was worse. Much worse.

Wilson was 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions, a rating of 39.7. Both picks came in the end zone, and both were plays in which Wilson threw the ball up for grabs.

Blank slate

Despite the injuries, Green Bay’s defense continues to shine.

The shutout was the Packers’ first since blanking Buffalo 22-0 on Sept. 30, 2018.

Kevin King and Adrian Amos had interceptions, Mercilus, Gary and Preston Smith had sacks and the Packers held Seattle to 208 total yards.

The controversial decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur to hire Joe Barry as the team’s defensive coordinator is looking better and better each week.

Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures

Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener
Pro football

Photos: Texas rout Packers 26-7 in preseason opener

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

Photos: Green Bay Packers fall to New York Jets in preseason matchup capping joint practices

  • 0

Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason
Pro football
topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers shut out by Buffalo Bills, wrapping up a winless preseason

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers stumble out of the gate as Saints dominate season opener

  • 0

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers storm past Lions in NFC North battle under the Lambeau Field lights

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers stun San Francisco 49ers as Mason Crosby drills last-second field goal

  • 0

Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4
Pro football

Photos: Green Bay Packers defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Week 4

  • Kayla Wolf
  • 0

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shakes off rough day to nail game-winner over Bengals

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers keep winning streak going with victory over Bears in Chicago

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers defense comes up with big stops to take down Washington Football Team

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Packers survive late push from Cardinals to extend winning streak to 7 games

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home
Pro football
alert topical

Photos: Green Bay Packers see winning streak end as Kansas City Chiefs hold on at home

  • 0

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' loss at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics