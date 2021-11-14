Instant analysis: Victory comes with a price as Packers hold Seahawks scoreless at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
Injury bug bites again
The Packers have dealt with injuries to key players all season and the situation got worse on Sunday.
Aaron Jones left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury after a 6-yard run.
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent in tears and went to talk to his family. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the Packers believe Jones sustained a sprained MCL, an injury that typically leaves a player out 4 to 6 weeks.
Packers think RB Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL but he will undergo further testing, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021
The Packers also lost outside linebacker Rashan Gary to an apparent right shoulder or arm injury. They’d already lost backup outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a biceps injury earlier in the game.
That leaves Green Bay thin at two key positions.
The Packers have a high-end backup at running back in A.J. Dillon, who scored both of Green Bay’s touchdowns after Jones left the game. But after Dillon, it’s second-year pro Patrick Taylor.
Thrown for a loss
Who could have imagined a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson would produce such awful quarterback play?
Chalk it up to rust, or perhaps good defense. Whatever the reason, it wasn’t pretty.
Rodgers, who missed last week’s loss at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19, wasn’t good. He finished 23 of 37 for 292 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, good for a passer rating of 75.5.
But Wilson, who missed the last three games after breaking the middle finger on his throwing hand, was worse. Much worse.
Wilson was 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions, a rating of 39.7. Both picks came in the end zone, and both were plays in which Wilson threw the ball up for grabs.
Blank slate
Despite the injuries, Green Bay’s defense continues to shine.
The shutout was the Packers’ first since blanking Buffalo 22-0 on Sept. 30, 2018.
Kevin King and Adrian Amos had interceptions, Mercilus, Gary and Preston Smith had sacks and the Packers held Seattle to 208 total yards.
The controversial decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur to hire Joe Barry as the team’s defensive coordinator is looking better and better each week.
