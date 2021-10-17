Instant analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers proves he does 'still own' the Bears

CHICAGO — The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 with a 24-14 win on Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
Take that
Aaron Rodgers said some nice things about the city of Chicago and was guarded in his answer when asked about Bears fans.
Turns out, the Packers quarterback saved his trash talk for gameday.
After scoring on a 6-yard scramble with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game — a touchdown that essentially sealed the win for Green Bay — Rodgers did his championship-belt celebration and didn’t stop there.
“All my (expletive) life I’ve owned you,” Rodgers said. “I still own you. I still own you.”
He’s not wrong: Green Bay is now 22-5 against Chicago, including the playoffs, in games that Rodgers started.
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #GBvsCHI 🎥 https://t.co/rYqjT1m5uZ— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 17, 2021
From the infirmary
The injuries continue to pile up for the Packers.
Rookie center Josh Myers returned from a finger injury and left the game after four plays vs. Chicago with a knee injury. He was replaced by Lucas Patrick.
The defense also lost two starters — safety Darnell Savage (concussion) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) during the game. That unit already was down three injured starters: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and both starting cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.
Green Bay did get right tackle Elgton Jenkins back in the lineup.
Breathing room
The Packers have a two-game lead in the NFC North Division and, considering their injury situation, it’s nice to have that cushion.
This team has much bigger goals than winning a division title, but that’s an important step and Green Bay is well on its way to crossing that item off the list.
This is a good team in a bad division. How good are the Packers? We’re probably not going to know that for another month or so, after they complete a daunting stretch of their schedule that begins with a game at Arizona on Oct. 28.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.