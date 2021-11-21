 Skip to main content
Instant analysis: Packers offense finally gets going but it's not enough as Vikings torch defense
Instant analysis: Packers offense finally gets going but it's not enough as Vikings torch defense

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 with a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:

Shot down

So much for all that praise I gave the defense in a column earlier this week.

Kirk Cousins torched the Packers for 341 yards, completing 24 of 35 passes with three touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards and two scores, plus he drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty.

The silver lining for the Packers was that their struggling offense finally got going. Aaron Rodgers went 23 of 33 for 385 yards with four touchdowns, connecting a combined 11 times for 238 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams.

If the Packers ever get the offense and defense to play great on the same day, they’re going to be really tough to beat. Right now, it seems like it’s either one or the other.

Kicked out

Struggling Packers kicker Mason Crosby opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal, matching his season long.

But he hit the left upright with a 32-yard attempt two possessions later. Green Bay has had problems with field goal operation this season, but the protection, snap and hold looked fine on this one.

Since making his first three attempts at Cincinnati to improve to 9 of 9 on the season, he has missed eight of his last 14 attempts.

Only one of those misses has been from outside 42 yards.

Still in good shape

The Packers could have put away the NFC North with a win. Even now, they’re still in good shape in the division with a 2½-game lead with six games remaining.

Matt LaFleur has yet to lose back-to-back games and next week’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams is a big one for NFC playoff seeding purposes. Win that game and Green Bay is still in really good shape in the race for the No. 1 seed heading into its bye week.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

