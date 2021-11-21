Instant analysis: Packers offense finally gets going but it's not enough as Vikings torch defense

But he hit the left upright with a 32-yard attempt two possessions later. Green Bay has had problems with field goal operation this season, but the protection, snap and hold looked fine on this one.
Since making his first three attempts at Cincinnati to improve to 9 of 9 on the season, he has missed eight of his last 14 attempts.
Only one of those misses has been from outside 42 yards.
Still in good shape
The Packers could have put away the NFC North with a win. Even now, they’re still in good shape in the division with a 2½-game lead with six games remaining.
Matt LaFleur has yet to lose back-to-back games and next week’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams is a big one for NFC playoff seeding purposes. Win that game and Green Bay is still in really good shape in the race for the No. 1 seed heading into its bye week.
