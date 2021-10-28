Instant analysis: Packers carve out their identity with dramatic victory over the Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers improved to 7-1 with a 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:
So, about that column …
Sometimes, you’re wrong. And sometimes, you’re embarrassingly wrong.
Put me in the latter category for the column I wrote leading into this game.
I really didn’t think the Packers had any chance of winning this game because they were without star receiver Davante Adams, wide receiver Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry, not to mention a handful of other key players.
I wrote that it’d still be hard to get a read on just how good the Packers are as they close in on the midway point of the regular season.
Well, I’ve got a read on them now: This is a team that is resilient and just knows how to win.
Green Bay executed its game plan on offense for the most part — we’ll get to the red-zone failures in a bit — and controlled the clock with a running game led by AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. Aaron Rodgers was without his top three wide receivers but found a way to make it work, spreading the ball around to seven players for his 22 completions.
His second-leading receiver on the night: Juwann Winfree, who was elevated from the practice squad and finished with four catches — the first four of his career — for 30 yards.
Matt LaFleur is now 33-7 in the regular season and this may have been his most improbable one considering how shorthanded his team was … and the fact it had to travel across the country for a Thursday night game … against a previously unbeaten team.
Huge, huge victory for a team that is now tied for the best record in the NFL. That humiliating loss to New Orleans in the opener was about seven weeks ago, but it seems like an eternity considering what the Packers have done since that day in Jacksonville, Florida.
All hands on deck
Some of the biggest plays in the game were made by two players who weren’t even on the roster when training camp began.
The Packers acquired wide receiver Randall Cobb in a trade (thank you, Aaron Rodgers) and he’s found key spots to contribute as a role player. Thursday was one of those times: Cobb only had three catches for 15 yards, but two of them were touchdowns. He was a security blanket for Rodgers on a night where Adams, Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were sidelined.
Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas wasn’t on the roster until the Packers signed him off Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 6. Douglas came back to haunt his old team by making a nifty interception to end the Cardinals’ final drive.
Now, what exactly Arizona was doing on that play is unclear. Wide receiver A.J. Green wasn’t even looking for the ball, so Green and quarterback Kyler Murray must have gotten their signals crossed. But Douglas was providing tight coverage and made a really nice play to intercept the pass in the end zone.
Stop right there
The Packers wouldn’t have needed Douglas’ heroics if they’d have done a better job finishing off drives in the red zone.
Green Bay had to settle for a field goal in the first half when it passed three times — all incompletions — after getting to the Arizona 3. It was a head-scratching sequence not to let Dillon touch the ball considering how well he was doing plowing through the Arizona defense.
The Packers had a chance to seal the win late in the game with a first-and-goal at the Arizona 1 but couldn’t get in the end zone on four tries. Again, no Dillon and perhaps that’s because LaFleur doesn’t totally trust a guy who has had issues with fumbling.
After Jones was stuffed for no gain on two tries — the first was initially ruled a touchdown but was overturned — the Packers inexplicably got flagged for a false start. Rodgers scrambled to get back to the 1 on third down, but the Packers got cute on fourth down and Rodgers’ pass was knocked down on a play that didn’t seem to be going anywhere anyway.
As a result, the Packers made life much more difficult on themselves than it had to be.
