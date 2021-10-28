Instant analysis: Packers carve out their identity with dramatic victory over the Cardinals

Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas wasn’t on the roster until the Packers signed him off Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 6. Douglas came back to haunt his old team by making a nifty interception to end the Cardinals’ final drive.

Now, what exactly Arizona was doing on that play is unclear. Wide receiver A.J. Green wasn’t even looking for the ball, so Green and quarterback Kyler Murray must have gotten their signals crossed. But Douglas was providing tight coverage and made a really nice play to intercept the pass in the end zone.

Stop right there

The Packers wouldn’t have needed Douglas’ heroics if they’d have done a better job finishing off drives in the red zone.

Green Bay had to settle for a field goal in the first half when it passed three times — all incompletions — after getting to the Arizona 3. It was a head-scratching sequence not to let Dillon touch the ball considering how well he was doing plowing through the Arizona defense.

The Packers had a chance to seal the win late in the game with a first-and-goal at the Arizona 1 but couldn’t get in the end zone on four tries. Again, no Dillon and perhaps that’s because LaFleur doesn’t totally trust a guy who has had issues with fumbling.