Instant analysis: Packers can't overcome special teams errors despite strong defense in loss to Chiefs

Mason Crosby missed two field goals, one from 40 yards and the other from 37. How much of it was his fault? That’s unclear. The laces were facing out after Corey Bojorquez’s hold on both attempts. The second was blocked because the protection up the middle was awful.

And then came the topper, a muffed punt that bounced off the left foot of blocker Malik Taylor and gave the Chiefs the ball at the Green Bay 10. Taylor was on the ground and had no idea the ball was even near him. The biggest problem with the play was rookie Amari Rodgers’ failure to field the punt in the first place. Rodgers called for a fair catch on the punt but may have misjudged it, so he gave up on it and let the ball bounce. Moments later, it hit Taylor.

Rodgers muffed a punt in the second half as well but was able to recover the loose ball.

You can probably guess what Green Bay’s special teams are going to get when I come out with grades later Sunday.

Defense shines