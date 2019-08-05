Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN LAFAYETTE... MILWAUKEE...GREEN...WALWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN IOWA...ROCK...RACINE... WAUKESHA...DANE...JEFFERSON AND KENOSHA COUNTIES... AT 936 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM BAYSIDE, TO NEAR WHITEWATER, TO NEAR FITCHBURG, TO 6 MILES EAST OF DARLINGTON. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 50 MPH. WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MILWAUKEE, MADISON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WAUKESHA, JANESVILLE, WEST ALLIS, WAUWATOSA, NEW BERLIN, BROOKFIELD, BELOIT, GREENFIELD, MENOMONEE FALLS, OAK CREEK, SUN PRAIRIE, MOUNT PLEASANT, FITCHBURG, MUSKEGO, WATERTOWN AND SOUTH MILWAUKEE. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.