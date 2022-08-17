Inside the Packers' receivers-quarterbacks meeting of the minds in the wake Aaron Rodgers’ rebuke

GREEN BAY — One day after Aaron Rodgers delivered an incisively honest — and not particularly glowing — public assessment of where the Green Bay Packers’ young wide receiving corps stood with the NFL regular season fast approaching, veteran Randall Cobb arrived at Lambeau Field Wednesday to find that the 8:45 a.m. wideouts meeting had been relocated.

“They just said, ‘Go to the quarterbacks’ room instead of the receivers’ room,’” Cobb said later in in the day, following the second of the team’s two joint practices with the visiting New Orleans Saints. “It’s not the first time that’s happened.”

Perhaps not, but the timing was unquestionably noteworthy, because after Rodgers had shown patience and understanding with his inexperienced group early in camp, the four-time NFL MVP’s messaging had taken a more demanding, urgent turn on Tuesday, when Rodgers saw far too many mental and physical mistakes for his liking against the Saints defense.

Although Rodgers didn’t single anyone out by name, his two unspoken primary targets were clearly rookie Romeo Doubs, who has had a bevy of splash plays in camp but also has been plagued by drops and mental errors, and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who ran a bad route on the third of Jordan Love’s three interceptions during last Friday’s preseason-opening loss at San Francisco.

“You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there,” Rodgers had said during his weekly Q&A session with reporters around his locker Tuesday. “It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, like we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

Later, Rodgers added, “We’re going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It’s the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most.”

So, in the wake of those comments, wide receivers coach/passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable — not Rodgers himself — called for the special session, which according to Love included the coaches, all three quarterbacks (Rodgers, Love and Danny Etling) and all the receivers, from veterans Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins to rookies Christian Watson, Doubs, Samori Toure and Danny Davis.

“The gist of (the meeting) was trying to be on the same page,” Love said. “We all need to be on the same page with them and us — the timing of routes, when they should break … their progression, and then just defensive looks. Obviously, we’re getting some different looks from the (Saints) DBs this week than we’ve been getting all camp, so it’s trying to get on the same of routes, scramble drills, things like that.”

Asked if anything Rodgers said stood out to him, Doubs replied, “The biggest thing with Aaron is just the little details and the simplistic part of this game. Just a couple things we went over from (Tuesday’s) practice and just being able to produce and move on from that.

“It was a great meeting. We met to be on the same page with each other, and from this day moving forward we can only get better. And that’s just the expectation.”

Rodgers’ exacting standards are nothing new. Now in his 18th NFL season and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback, Rodgers has always wanted his receivers to fully grasp the offense — both the “on paper” version and the version Rodgers runs with a myriad of subtleties and adjustments — and he’s always emphasized the importance of earning his trust.

Asked what he thought of Rodgers’ comments, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “I think there’s going to be growing pains, particularly with younger players. I appreciate this about Aaron: It’s the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected. You can’t make the same mistake twice, not in this league. We don’t have time for it. That’s just enough time to get you beat.”

Even for Watkins, who is in his ninth NFL season and has played with two other NFL MVP quarterbacks (Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson) during his career, Rodgers’ attention to detail and demanding nature are next-level challenges he’s struggling with, too.

“He’s on a different level wanting things the way he wants them done,” Watkins said. “When you look at him, he’s coaching just like the coaches. He’s on that field saying things the way he wants it done. I had Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, but it wasn’t this detailed and this deep to where you have to know what you’re doing. You have to know every little thing about how he wants things, how to run this, different coverages. If you don’t, you’re in trouble.

“You don’t want to be in trouble. You don’t want to be that guy that (Rodgers) is like, ‘I can’t play with him. I can’t trust him.’ That’s what I’m trying to do every day is gain his trust. I want to be out there on that field playing with Aaron Rodgers. If I want to be out there, I’ve got to know every little thing about the offense.”

While Rodgers spoke during the meeting, Toure said, Cobb and Lazard also spoke up.

“A lot of the things (that were discussed) are things that we’ve talked about in the receiver room (before),” Cobb said. “But it’s like a parent. If you hear one thing from your parent, but you hear one thing from your friend, you might do what your friend tells you.

“I’ve been saying the same thing that (Rodgers) said in the meeting today. It’s making sure they understand the opportunity that they have and not letting it squander away. Making sure that they’re focused on the little details in everything that we do and seeing the full picture. It’s not always about your route and what you have. It’s how you fit into the play concept and being in the right place at the right time.

“This is what training camp is for: To have that growth, to have that understanding, you’ve got to make mistakes to learn from your mistakes. … It was great to see them respond and make some plays today.”

Indeed, the young receivers did appear to take Rodgers’ criticism as intended. There weren’t any false-start penalties by receivers during Wednesday’s practice, Doubs had a gorgeous touchdown catch from Rodgers in the red-zone period and Toure capped the No. 2 group’s 2-minute drill with a 50-yard touchdown catch on an exquisite deep throw by Love. Toure then caught the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Love to “beat” the Saints’ No. 2 defense.

“It’s, like, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, if not the greatest,” Toure said. “You’ve got to take it to heart. He’s a team leader. He’s definitely a voice that we listen to.

“As young receivers who are always looking for ways to get better, when the quarterback tells us to rise to the occasion, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Extra points

Davis (ankle) and cornerback Rico Gafford (ankle) were both new to the injured list. … With Davis sidelined, the Packers claimed Travis Fulgham off waivers, just as they did in camp a year ago. Fulgham spent nine days with the Packers during that go-round. … Edge rusher Rashan Gary, who dropped out of practice Tuesday, was back in action Wednesday. … The Packers added safety De’Vante Cross and released wide receiver Malik Taylor Wednesday. Cross, a rookie from the University of Virginia, spent time with the Washington Commanders earlier this spring. … Watson got some half-speed work as a punt returner Wednesday but still hasn’t taken part in full-speed 11-on-11 periods yet. … LaFleur said the Packers and Saints coaching and personnel staffs were having a get-together Wednesday night with the Saints staying in town through Friday night’s preseason game at Lambeau Field. “We’ve got a little social (planned),” LaFleur said. “It should be a good deal.” … Two ex-Packers — 1930s-‘40s quarterback/halfback Cecil Isbell and 1990s wide receiver Sterling Sharpe — did not advance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s seniors committee selection process.