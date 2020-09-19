Inside the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection: ‘He’s an open book, and same with me’

There was an unmistakable tinge of envy in Patricia’s voice throughout his soliloquy, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t take what he has for granted.

“It just allows you to make some in-game adjustments that maybe there’s something that they see out there that you’re not seeing as a coach,” said LaFleur, who was taken aback by the connection he witnessed between the two last year, his first as Packers coach. “They’ve got a lot of history together that goes back many years, and sometimes they’ll dig from the archives and come up with some pretty good stuff. It’s certainly a great luxury to have a quarterback and wide receiver tandem like we do with those two guys.”

It’s a luxury that takes years to cultivate — just as it did with another of Rodgers’ ESP BFFs, now-retired wideout Jordy Nelson. While the process of gaining Rodgers’ trust has long been a rite of passage for wideouts, trust is simply an entry-level accomplishment. Telepathy is the pinnacle.

“That really started with Jordy. Him and I were just always on the same page,” Rodgers said. “There was nothing that we couldn’t do on the field with our non-verbal communication, but we would have conversations during the week and even morning of the game and even during the game about tiny little adjustments we wanted to make.