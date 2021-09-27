Inside the 37 seconds that may define the Packers’ season

Extra points

Upon reviewing the film, LaFleur admitted Monday afternoon that Crosby’s game-winner was awfully close to being blocked by San Francisco’s Dontae Johnson, who was a split-second late after getting past Robert Tonyan’s block. “It was pretty close,” LaFleur said. “I thought Bobby did as well as he could have done on the edge. (Johnson) just got a really good jump on the snap and he made it close.” … LaFleur said wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the game, would be scanned on Tuesday, leaving his status for this week’s game against Pittsburgh uncertain. … Players had Monday off after arriving home in Green Bay around 5 a.m. from their West Coast flight, and they’ll be off Tuesday as well. Wednesday’s practice will be more of a jog-through, after the players review the film from the win. “You always want to review the game tape, because there’s so much to learn from each experience out there,” LaFleur said. “So we’ll use a little portion of Wednesday morning to go over the game tape, and then we’ll flip the script and move on to Pittsburgh.”