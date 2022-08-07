Inside Jordan Love’s Year 3 jump: Better fundamentals, footwork, decision-making — and grace under pressure

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love squinted at the video playing on an iPhone Sunday afternoon — in retrospect, showing the clip on an iPad would have been the smarter play — and nodded. This was the throw that had haunted him after the 2021 season, the one that has helped fuel one of his most noticeable improvements so far in training camp.

Love and the Green Bay Packers are trailing the Detroit Lions 37-30 with 48 seconds to play at Ford Field. The Jan. 9 matchup with the lowly 2-13-1 Lions may have been a so-called meaningless game for the Packers’ playoff prospects, but for Love — whose regular-season opportunities as the backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers had been few and far between — it was anything but.

It's first-and-10 from the Green Bay 22-yard line, and coach Matt LaFleur’s play call is for Equanimeous St. Brown, lined up in the left slot, to run what Love calls a “field post,” which is designed for Love to hit St. Brown on the right numbers, 45 yards downfield.

But a split second after Love takes a shotgun snap and drops back to throw, Lions linebacker Charles Harris beats left tackle Yosh Nijman and is closing in on Love. As Harris hits him low, Love rushes his throw toward the middle of the field and St. Brown can’t reel the ball in.

“You’re trying to throw him open, over the defense’s head,” Love explained. “I think, if I was able to make that throw, EQ was coming open — and that’s a different game right there.

“The pressure made me turn my body and release it more inside, instead of getting it outside where it needed to be. I feel like if I can just focus on getting that ball off to where it needs to be, just trusting that he’s going to make it there, that’s a different game right there.”

Instead, two plays later, Love throws an interception and the Packers lose.

“So,” Love said, “that (incomplete pass) was obviously a disappointing play.”

Still, it was a game-changer for Love.

While the 2020 first-round pick has shown improvement in myriad areas so far in camp, it’s been noticeable how much calmer, elusive and accurate he’s been under pressure — which has been often, as the Packers’ mix-and-match offensive lines have struggled.

Love showed that improvement on his 54-yard touchdown pass to Samori Toure during Family Night with first-round pick Devonte Wyatt bearing down on him. Granted, defenders are forbidden from hitting quarterbacks in practice — something that’ll change during Friday night’s preseason opener at San Francisco — but Love’s improvement in such scenarios is undeniable.

“I think he’s done a great job of keeping his eyes down the field, and there’s been a lot of pressure around him. It’s been a little leaky up front,” LaFleur said. “But he’s doing a good job of being able to manage that and really playing as real as you can in those situations, where he’s not just a sitting duck in there.

“He’s trying to move and get out of the way, or escape the pocket, or throw the ball away. So he truly is playing the play, which I think is an improvement from maybe his first two years.”

Handling pressure better may be the most noticeable way Love has developed, but it’s far from the only way. The much more significant, if more subtle, change has been in Love’s footwork with the help of veteran quarterbacks coach Tom Clements.

While the 68-year-old Clements’ hiring out of retirement was ostensibly to make the four-time NFL MVP happy following Luke Getsy’s offseason departure for the Chicago Bears, Clements was instrumental in Rodgers’ development as a young quarterback, and his fundamentals-first coaching philosophy has had an impact.

“I mentioned that to Matt after the season, that if ‘Gets’ got a job, and he wanted to bring in somebody to teach fundamentals the right way, every single day, then Tom is the guy,” Rodgers said. “I think when they met, I think it was a no-brainer.

“To watch the attentiveness to the fundamentals I think is really going to help Jordan and (No. 3 quarterback) Danny (Etling). Because if you want to be accurate in this league, you’ve got to throw the ball in rhythm and on balance, and I think for the first time, there’s the right amount of emphasis on those fundamentals.”

Asked what differences he’s seen in Love this camp, Rodgers replied: “It all starts with the footwork. … And that’s the difference — when you start figuring out the fundamentals, and throwing from the ground up, the throwing becomes the easy part because your feet tell you exactly when to throw the ball. I love watching him and Danny when they just trust their feet.”

Love’s improved footwork has led to improved accuracy this camp, but there’s a symbiotic relationship between Love’s improved understanding of the offense and trusting his feet because together they make him more decisive and the ball comes out on time. During his first two camps, he was noticeably uncertain and frequently held the ball too long or had to take off running.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm, I think there’s much more decisiveness,” LaFleur said. “I think you see it in his footwork. He’s not getting what I call ‘stuck’ at the top of the drop where both feet are hitting at the same time and he’s just kind of sitting there.

“It just looks more rhythmical, just looks more fluid, and I think it’s translated in his play. I think he’s definitely thrown the ball pretty accurately and has made pretty good decisions.”

For his part, though, Love knows this is just the beginning. He’s expected to get the vast majority of playing time during the team’s three preseason games, and he must show his improvement translates from practice to live action.

“I definitely have a little extra motivation this camp. I know this is kind of my time,” Love said. “I’m just trying to make the most of it.

“We only get three games. I think it’s going to be huge. I just want to keep this wave going of just improving, trying to get better every day and keep stacking these days. I feel as long as I keep doing that, I’ll keep going in the right direction.”

Extra points

Rain moved Sunday’s practice inside the Don Hutson Center, and three new players were sidelined following Family Night: safety Darnell Savage (hamstring), safety Innis Gaines (hamstring) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (veteran rest). LaFleur confirmed Savage’s injury is “nothing long-term.” … Cornerback/special teams ace Keisean Nixon (groin) was activated off the non-football injury list and practiced. … Running back Patrick Taylor (groin) returned to practice, as did outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (ankle). … Wide receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) also returned,lthough he was wearing red no-contact QB-style jersey. … LaFleur opted for a light practice Sunday but plans three full practices Monday through Wednesday, plus a walkthrough before the team departs for San Francisco on Thursday.