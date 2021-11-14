Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks

GREEN BAY — In a year in which the only injury luck they seem to have had is bad luck, it would appear the Green Bay Packers’ fortunes aren’t changing.
While they won 17-0 over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Packers lost running back Aaron Jones and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus to injuries during the course of the game — with all three injuries looking significant.
Jones’ day ended late in the third quarter on a 6-yard run — the last of his 11 touches for 86 yards — with a knee injury that ESPN reported was thought to be an MCL tear, an injury that traditionally sidelines players for 4 to 6 weeks. Jones is set to undergo further testing Monday.
Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t delve into the specifics of Jones’ injury, but he acknowledged the loss and said he believes No. 2 running back AJ Dillon can be a 25-carry workhorse in the weeks ahead if Jones is sidelined.
“That’s a big blow. It’s hard to replace a guy like that,” said LaFleur, whose team already lost rookie No. 3 running back Kylin Hill to a season-ending knee injury last month. “Just everything he brings to this football team on a daily basis, just watching him out at practice, the effort that he plays with. Here’s a guy that, he’s always the same. He’s super consistent in his approach, his work ethic, his attitude, his energy. You miss that when somebody’s not in the lineup.”
Gary left the game shortly after Jones, suffering a right elbow injury on the play before safety Adrian Amos’ end zone interception of a Russell Wilson pass with 8 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game. And Mercilus, who has been a consistent pass-rushing contributor after general manager Brian Gutekunst signed the 10-year vet after being cut by the Houston Texans, suffered a right biceps injury early in the third quarter, not long after registering his first sack with the Packers.
With two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith still on injured reserve following back surgery and having lost reserve edge rusher Chauncey Rivers to a season-ending knee injury in practice on Oct. 6, the Packers will be troublingly thin at the position if Mercilus’ injury is season-ending and Gary is sidelined for an extended time.
“I don’t know to the extent of how long certain individuals will be out, but, when we lose Mercilus and Rashan Gary, that’s going to be another challenge that we have to take on,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to have to have other guys step up and they’re going to have to put in the work.
“It seems like when we do lose somebody, somebody’s right there to step up and plug that hole. I think Gutey’s done a great job of bringing in people to be able to step in so there’s not a drop off. That’s what you always talk about, right? And sometimes it can be a little bit of coach-talk, there’s no doubt. But that is expectation, that’s the standard, and nobody really cares at the end of the day how you get it done or who’s in there."
Added inside linebacker Krys Barnes: “It’s always tough when you lose somebody. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. Whoever’s name is called, we’re all going to push forward and continue to do what we do.”
Slow out of gate
The Packers, who got the ball first after losing yet another coin toss, failed to score in the opening quarter, marking the seventh time that’s happened in 10 games this season — tied with the New York Jets for the most scoreless first-quarter performances in the NFL.
Of the Packers’ three opening-quarter possessions Sunday, the first ended in a 42-yard missed field goal attempt by Mason Crosby and the other two were three-and-out punts.
“That’s something that we’re searching for,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, it all starts with us as coaches and myself as a play-caller. Got to do a better job. We’ve got to make sure we get these guys ready to go so that when we go into a game, we’re capitalizing on our opportunities. I thought we had some opportunities in the first quarter and didn’t do enough, obviously. But that’s always a good problem to correct when you win a football game.”
Extra points
The Seahawks’ frustration of falling to 3-6 and getting shut out with Wilson at quarterback for the first time in 166 games bubbled over during the final minute of the game, as a fight broke out and wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected after grabbing Packers safety Henry Black’s facemask. Asked how the fight started, Metcalf, who finished the game with three catches for 26 yards, replied, “I’m tired of losing.” … LaFleur praised Black for not retaliating, although Packers safety Darnell Savage was flagged for taunting after he waved goodbye to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the Seattle sideline. “I saw what happened to Henry. For him not to retaliate, I was really proud of him,” LaFleur said. … The last time the Packers played at home, quarterback Aaron Rodgers complained that his uncomfortable hotel bed had left him with a locked-up back when he woke up the morning of the team’s Oct. 24 win over Washington. Asked Sunday night if he changed the team’s sleeping arrangements for Rodgers this week, LaFleur laughed and replied, “No, we did not. We did not.” … Dillon, whose first Lambeau Leap last December to celebrate his first NFL touchdown was an abject failure, tried to make up for it with his two leaps on Sunday. On the first, he tried a little too hard and went headfirst into the south end zone stands. “The first one, I really wanted to redeem myself from last year, and so I just kind of put everything I had into that vertical there,” he said with a laugh. “Luckily, we had a bunch of fans to support me, but I was about to take a nosedive into the stands.”