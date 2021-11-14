Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks

Slow out of gate

“That’s something that we’re searching for,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, it all starts with us as coaches and myself as a play-caller. Got to do a better job. We’ve got to make sure we get these guys ready to go so that when we go into a game, we’re capitalizing on our opportunities. I thought we had some opportunities in the first quarter and didn’t do enough, obviously. But that’s always a good problem to correct when you win a football game.”

Extra points

The Seahawks’ frustration of falling to 3-6 and getting shut out with Wilson at quarterback for the first time in 166 games bubbled over during the final minute of the game, as a fight broke out and wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected after grabbing Packers safety Henry Black’s facemask. Asked how the fight started, Metcalf, who finished the game with three catches for 26 yards, replied, “I’m tired of losing.” … LaFleur praised Black for not retaliating, although Packers safety Darnell Savage was flagged for taunting after he waved goodbye to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the Seattle sideline. “I saw what happened to Henry. For him not to retaliate, I was really proud of him,” LaFleur said. … The last time the Packers played at home, quarterback Aaron Rodgers complained that his uncomfortable hotel bed had left him with a locked-up back when he woke up the morning of the team’s Oct. 24 win over Washington. Asked Sunday night if he changed the team’s sleeping arrangements for Rodgers this week, LaFleur laughed and replied, “No, we did not. We did not.” … Dillon, whose first Lambeau Leap last December to celebrate his first NFL touchdown was an abject failure, tried to make up for it with his two leaps on Sunday. On the first, he tried a little too hard and went headfirst into the south end zone stands. “The first one, I really wanted to redeem myself from last year, and so I just kind of put everything I had into that vertical there,” he said with a laugh. “Luckily, we had a bunch of fans to support me, but I was about to take a nosedive into the stands.”