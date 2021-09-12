Indefensible: Packers defense falters in 38-3 blowout loss in new coordinator Joe Barry’s debut

Asked if the offense, which was the No. 1 scoring unit in the NFL last year, might’ve been full of themselves coming into the game, Rodgers replied, “Yeah. I think so. I think there's probably some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field on whoever they had out there. And that obviously wasn't the case today.”

In the first half, the offense had the ball just three times. After converting a fourth-down to keep the drive alive to start, Rodgers threw back-to-back incompletions to force a punt to end the first drive. On the second, an 11-yard sack on first down set the stage for another punt.

By the time the Packers offense got the ball a third time, the team was already in a 17-0 hole and the Saints had put together back-to-back 15-play touchdown drives that ate up a combined 17:51. That third series began with 1:07 left in the half and ended with Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal as the clock expired — for the Packers’ only points of the day.

“I felt like our energy was a little bit low. We just kind of needed something to get going, (because of the) long drives on their side and us not executing (on offense),” Rodgers said. “It’s 17-0, and we’re in 2-minute mode on our third drive of the first half. We just didn’t execute very well.